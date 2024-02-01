Dancing on Ice’s Ryan Thomas fought back tears after being apart from kids

What did you miss?

Dancing on Ice’s Ryan Thomas said he had to hold back the tears on being reunited with his children after a week apart because of the gruelling training.

The actor has been going out on the ice and wowing everyone with his impressive skills just two weeks into the competition. However, the TV personality found the second week tough and he admitted he wanted the ground to “swallow” him up after feeling the “wobbles” on the ice.

During Lorraine on Thursday, the devoted dad-of-three revealed he got incredibly emotional when he saw his children for the first time in a week. “I was trying to hold back the tears,” he told TV host Lorraine Kelly.

Thomas had told his son that he was going to play Wonka and immediately his son said he was going to do the same ahead of Dancing on Ice.

During his appearance on Lorraine, he said: “First week I closed the show and the second week I opened the show. They were two different shows for me. Going into the game is just, yeah. This looks not as bad as I thought at the time.

“I felt like the ground had swallowed me up. I had not seen my kids for a week, he [my son Roman] was dressed up as Wonka, I started welling up. I was trying to hold back the tears.”

Dancing on Ice's Ryan Thomas performing on the skating show in week one. (ITV)

In a heartwarming moment, Thomas revealed it was his daughter Scarlett who asked him to appear on Dancing on Ice. “A week before I got the call, normally she says ‘Dad, can I have some money’ but she says, ‘Dad I need a favour, I want you to do Dancing on Ice.’

“I was like that’s nice but I’ve not had a phone call. A week later I had a phone call saying do you want to do it?” Of course he signed up for it but he admitted: “I'll never do anything like this again.”

What else happened on Lorraine?

Dancing on Ice's Ryan Thomas on Lorraine. (ITV)

Despite his wealth of experience on TV Thomas admitted Dancing on Ice was the hardest show he had ever done. “This is the hardest so far,” he said. “Knives on the bottom of your feet. Trying to get around the ice without falling over! Nightmare.” He met his future wife Lucy on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls: With Bear Grylls, which is a notoriously tough show. “I’ve done some amazing challenges,” he added.

He elaborated: “I forgot that this show I don’t like dancing. I forgot this show was called Dancing on Ice. I’ve got to work on the choreography.” But he revealed he was getting some advice from Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse. “Oti was there yesterday giving me a few tips,” he said. “She knows her stuff. She’s very strict. Very kind but very strict, to the point.”

The Dancing on Ice star had a lot of admiration for his fellow competitor Adele Roberts. “She is off the scale. What a beautiful soul inside and out and she can skate. I love her so much. She can have it! If it [winning] comes down to me and her, she can have it.”

