Torvill and Dean were less than happy to hear a snippet of their short-lived musical careers played out on Dancing On Ice. (ITV)

What did you miss?

For decades, Torvill and Dean have been British sporting royalty. 40 years since they won gold medals at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, we feel like we know everything about them. But Dancing On Ice viewers on Sunday learned something new.

It turns out that our favourite ice skaters actually had a short-lived musical career, releasing an album in Australia in 1989 — five years after their gold medal exploits.

What, how and why?

Torvill and Dean couldn't even watch as they reacted to their own vocal performance. (ITV)

Just after Eddie the Eagle opened the "Guilty Pleasures" edition of Dancing On Ice with a performance set to the One Direction track What Makes You Beautiful, Stephen Mulhern decided to drop the bombshell of another guilty pleasure.

He revealed that Torvill and Dean had an overseas musical career, releasing an Australian album entitled Here We Stand during their heyday in the 1980s. Audiences then heard a brief blast of the figure skating legends performing Cinderella Rockerfella, while the two stars cringed on the judging panel.

Viewers watching at home were stunned and had no idea that Torvill and Dean spent time in the recording booth as well as out on the ice during the 1980s. Some greeted the whole thing with hilarity, while others wanted to switch their telly to mute as soon as possible.

At least one viewer, however, suggested mounting a campaign to get one of the tracks from the album into the charts. Now that would be a heck of a way to mark Torvill and Dean's retirement from the ice.

We should totally all join forces and do what we did with Let's Get Ready To Rhumble by Ant and Dec a few years ago. Get Ready To Stand by Torvill and Dean to Number One in the Top 40 next week! #DancingOnIce — Sean The Mondasian Psychic (@WhoPotterVian) February 25, 2024

Torvill and Dean released an album in Australia? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/TlXRaaqpEp — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) February 25, 2024

HAHAHA stephen bringing up chris and jaynes flopped australian music career #dancingonice — ❥ lou 🍉 (@betteroffbelow) February 25, 2024

Well i never knew that chris and jane had a album out😁😁😁 #dancingonice — Sue (@Itt39354118) February 25, 2024

Eddie the Eagle introduced his routine by recalling his own pop career. He managed to secure a number two hit in Finland with Nimeni on Eetu — which translates to "My Name is Eddie" — and performed to 70,000 people at a rock concert in Helsinki.

Apparently, British winter sports stars of the 1980s had quite a lucrative side business as singers. It was a strange sort of time.

Either way, it was the end of the road for Eddie the Eagle this week as he found himself voted off the show by the judges after a dramatic skate-off against Love Island star Amber Davies.

What else happened on Dancing On Ice?

Only the cream of the crop remains on Dancing On Ice 2024 as the semi-final looms. (ITV)

The competition is hotting up as Dancing On Ice 2024 is about to move into the semi-final stage. We saw several competitors score perfect 10s from some of the judges this week, with Adele Roberts scoring a massive 39 points out of 40.

Greg Rutherford and skate-off survivor Davies were just behind Roberts, scoring 38 points each. Rutherford managed two 10s from the judges, while Davies got 9.5 across the board.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday 3 March on ITV1 at 6.30pm.

