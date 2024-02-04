Dancing On Ice viewers criticise judges for Lou Sanders comments

Lou Sanders and Brendyn Hatfield have become fan favourites on the new series of Dancing On Ice. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Stand-up comedian and former Taskmaster winner Lou Sanders narrowly survived the skate-off again on Sunday's episode of Dancing On Ice. Fans on social media are furious about the judges' response to her routines.

Sanders and professional partner Brendyn Hatfield have consistently appeared at the lower end of the leaderboard. On Sunday's show, she scored just 24.5 points for her waltz to What a Wonderful World by Eva Cassidy.

For viewers on Twitter, though, there's a pattern of Sanders receiving unusually low scores for her performances on the ice, compared to the rest of this year's Dancing On Ice line-up.

What, how and why?

Lou Sanders has received low marks for her routines on Dancing On Ice so far. (ITV)

Sanders has shown potential as a skater so far, but has been criticised for lacking fluency and grace in her routines. This week, the judges called her performance her best skate to date and she received praise for her ability to land the various lifts and tricks in the routine.

Unfortunately, though, the positive comments didn't prevent her from tumbling low down the leaderboard and ending up in the skate-off after the audience vote.

One viewer pointed out that the choice of a waltz as part of Dance Week might've put Sanders in trouble, given it required her to remain in hold with her partner rather than showcasing her solo skating skills.

Sanders has received plenty of support on social media throughout her time on the show, with some claiming that the judges have an agenda against her.

making lou sanders dance a waltz, a dance notorious for being in hold, on a show that regularly penalises women for not skating by themselves was a choice. they want her gone and it’s so obvious. she’ll be getting all my votes #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/DH2aUo9N8d — luke (@fansvfavourites) February 4, 2024

These judges have it in for Lou… when she does solo skating they give her crap marks and have knocked all her confidence… evil #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/W15Tul1u4q — teen there done that (@BRATTYBARBl) February 4, 2024

Fortunately for Sanders and her fans, all four judges chose to save her this week and she has survived to skate on another day.

Claire Sweeney was the celebrity eliminated during Dance Week, following an entire week of injury-hit preparation for her Burlesque-style performance to Big Spender by Shirley Bassey. She was eliminated despite her commitment to singing live during the routine.

What else happened on Dancing On Ice?

Love Island winner Amber Davies topped the leaderboard this week along with partner Simon Proulx-Sénécal, receiving 8.5 points from each judge for her Cha Cha to Sway by Michael Buble. Miles Nazaire and Adele Roberts were just behind her, each earning 29 points in total.

