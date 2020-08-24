Surprise: Artem Chigvintsev is back for "Dancing With the Stars" season 29!

The Russian-American heartthrob joins the cast of pros exclusively revealed on "Good Morning America" last week, bringing the total number of pros to 15.

"I just can't wait to get back," Chigvintsev, 38, said on "GMA" Monday. "And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy."

This marks the ninth season he has competed on "DWTS," having partnered up with the likes of Patti LaBelle, Mischa Barton and Maureen McCormick in the past.

PHOTO: Artem Chigvintsev (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Chigvintsev met his fiancée, Nikki Bella, when the WWE star competed alongside him on season 25 of the iconic ABC series. They came in seventh place.

The couple, who became engaged last November, recently welcomed their son on July 31. One day later, Bella's twin sister, Brie Bella, also welcomed a son.

"It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed," the new dad gushed, joking that his little guy "literally owns" him and Bella these days. "I didn't know I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

Chigvintsev has signed up for quite the unique season of "DWTS." Though this won't affect him, his fellow pros who are married will be quarantined apart for the duration of the competition due to COVID-19. This new rule aims to prevent the eliminations of two pros and their celebrity partners should one get sick.

There are quite a few firsts this season, too. Firstly, Tyra Banks was named the first Black female host -- and first solo host -- in franchise history, replacing Tom Bergeron and the longtime host's most recent co-host, Erin Andrews. On top of that, Britt Stewart has become the show's first-ever Black female pro.

Is this Chigvintsev's moment to finally win that coveted Mirror Ball trophy? Watch to find out when "Dancing With the Stars" season 29 kicks off Sept. 14.

'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Artem Chigvintsev joins season 29 as surprise 15th pro originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com