'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Meet the season 29 celebrity cast including Carole Baskin, Nelly and more

"Dancing With the Stars" is foxtrotting back into our lives on Sept. 14, and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing the celebrities competing on season 29.

The full list of stars -- including "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin -- was announced first Wednesday on "GMA."

Exclusive: 'Dancing With the Stars' pros talk season 29, Tyra Banks, COVID-19 and more

More notable celebs competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy include "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly, "Desperate Housewives" hunk Jesse Metcalf and Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Previously announced cast members included "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy heartthrob AJ McLean.

Others set to bust a move this year are "Cheer" coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, "One Day at a Time" star Justina Machado, "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai, NBA great Charles Oakley, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman, "Selling Sunset" favorite Chrishell Stause and ice skater Johnny Weir.

PHOTO: A new season of 'Dancing with the Stars,' hosted by Tyra Banks, premieres live Sept. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. (ABC)

Each of these 15 famous faces hoping to win big will be paired up with their very own pro, who will help them along their "DWTS" journey, during the premiere.

MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Artem Chigvintsev joins season 29 as surprise 15th pro

As for noteworthy pros for the 2020 edition, Britt Stewart has the distinction of being the series' first-ever Black female pro.

"I am extremely honored and I honestly get a little emotional talking about it every time," Stewart exclusively told "GMA" about her casting. "I think there's a lot of power in representation and seeing someone that looks like yourself in a specific position."

"It gives all little Black girls ... that feel like they don't have that representation something to look at and something to reach for," she added. "I'm so honored that 'DWTS' celebrates diversity and this is just really a stepping stone to really express everything and bring light to the world and to television."

While there's no change when it comes to judges -- with Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli returning -- there's a new face fronting the show.

Story continues

MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Meet season 29 pros including 1st Black female pro

Supermodel Tyra Banks is taking over hosting duties, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The "America's Next Top Model" creator is the first Black female host -- and solo host -- in franchise history.

Plus, there's a new rule requiring all pros -- even those who are married to another pro -- to be quarantined apart from one another. The goal of this precaution is to prevent the elimination of two pros and their celebrity partners should one test positive for COVID-19.

Be sure to tune in Monday, Sept. 14, when "DWTS" season 29 kicks off.

Scroll down to meet the celebs competing on "DWTS" season 29!

Monica Aldama

PHOTO: Monica Aldama on Jan. 29, 2020 in New York City. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images, FILE)

Monica Aldama, 47, is the coach of the Bulldogs Cheer Team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. The team has won 14 NCA National Championships in the junior college division and recently rose to fame on the Netflix docuseries "Cheer."

Carole Baskin

PHOTO: Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue spoke during a news conference held out in front of the Hyatt Regency Sarasota that criticized state proposals dealing with black bears, Florida panthers and the use of state parks, June 26, 2015, in Sarasota, Fla. (Rachel S. O'Hara/Herald-Tribune via the USA Today Network )

Carole Baskin, 51, is a big-cat rights activist and the owner of Big Cat Rescue, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Florida. Most recently, she was featured on Netflix's "Tiger King," which detailed her feud with the infamous Joe Exotic.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

PHOTO: Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, FILE)

Kaitlyn Bristowe is best known as the lead for season 11 of "The Bachelorette," having previously competed on season 19 of "The Bachelor." After giving her final rose to Shawn Booth, they became engaged. The former couple later called it quits and now she is dating Jason Tartick. These days, Bristowe, 35, hosts her "Off the Vine" podcast and recently released her debut single, "If I'm Being Honest."

Vernon Davis

PHOTO: Vernon Davis attends a premiere, Feb. 12, 2020 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images, FILE)

Vernon Davis is a former tight end who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Having also played for the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Football Team, Davis, 36, retired from the NFL in 2020.

Anne Heche

PHOTO: Anne Heche arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images,FILE)

Anne Heche is an actress known for starring on the soap opera "Another World" as well as starring in films such as "Volcano" and the 1998 "Psycho" remake and TV shows such as "Men in Trees" and "Hung." Heche, 51, was nominated for an Emmy for the Lifetime movie "Gracie's Choice" and most recently seen on "Chicago P.D."

Skai Jackson

PHOTO:Actress Skai Jackson on Oct. 1, 2019 in New York City. (Jim Spellman/Getty Images, FILE)

Skai Jackson is a Disney Channel alum who has played the role of Zuri Ross on both "Jessie" and "Bunk'd." The 18-year-old has also voiced the character of Glory Grant on various "Marvel Rising" projects. In 2019, she appeared in Lil Nas X's music video for the song "Panini" and released her debut book, "Reach for the Skai."

Justina Machado

PHOTO: Justina Machado on Feb. 21, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. (Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE)

Justina Machado, 47, is an actress known for starring on TV shows such as "Six Feet Under," "Queen of the South" and, most recently, "One Day at a Time."

Jeannie Mai

PHOTO: Jeannie Mai on Feb. 21, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. (Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE)

Jeannie Mai is an Emmy-winning host of the syndicated daytime talk show "The Real," which she has starred on since it premiered in 2013. The 41-year-old fashionista announced her engagement to rapper Jeezy in April 2020.

AJ McLean

PHOTO: AJ McLean on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE)

AJ McLean is best known for being one-fifth of the Backstreet Boys, the iconic boy band with eight Grammys that gave us hits such as "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "I Want It That Way" -- just to name a few. The 42-year-old's first solo album, "Have It All," turned 10 earlier this year.

Jesse Metcalfe

PHOTO: Actor Jesse Metcalfe on Jan. 8, 2020 in Universal City, Calif. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, FILE)

Jesse Metcalfe, 41, is an actor best known for starring on "Desperate Housewives" as well as for making his film debut in 2006's "John Tucker Must Die." Fans may also recognize him from the soap opera "Passions" or the "Dallas" continuation series. Most recently, he's been a staple on the Hallmark Channel.

Nelly

PHOTO: Nelly performs during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is a three-time Grammy-winning singer. Over the years, the 45-year-old has produced hits such as "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma" with Kelly Rowland and "Over and Over" with Tim McGraw. Nelly also appeared in the 2005 movie remake of "The Longest Yard" alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

Charles Oakley

PHOTO: Charles Oakley Aug. 15, 2019 in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, FILE)

Charles Oakley is a former power forward who played in the NBA alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls. The 56-year-old played for numerous other professional basketball teams after that before retiring from the sport in 2004.

Nev Schulman

PHOTO: Nev Schulman on Sept. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE)

Nev Schulman is the host of "Catfish," a reality series based on his 2010 documentary of the same name about the potential pitfalls of online dating when you're talking to strangers. Having been catfished himself, the 35-year-old has since found love with wife Laura Perlongo, with whom he shares two children.

Chrishell Stause

PHOTO: Chrishell Stause at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on July 31, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE)

Chrishell Stause is an actress who has starred on soap operas such as "All My Children" and "Days of Our Lives." These days, the 39-year-old is a star on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," a reality show about luxury real estate brokers in LA.

Johnny Weir

PHOTO: Johnny Weir attends the 2019 Emery Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, FILE)

Johnny Weir is a two-time Olympic figure skater with three U.S. Championship gold medals. After retiring from the sport in 2013, the 36-year-old is a commentator for the Olympics and figure skating in general. Weir is also an LGBTQ activist.

'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Meet the season 29 celebrity cast including Carole Baskin, Nelly and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com