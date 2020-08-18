'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Meet season 29 pros including 1st Black female pro

A new season of "Dancing With the Stars" is right around the corner and "Good Morning America" has the exclusive first look at the new lineup of pro dancers waltzing their way into the ballroom this season.

The full list of pros for season 29 was revealed exclusively on "GMA" Tuesday.

Notable pros confirmed for the 2020 season, debuting on Sept. 14, 2020, include the show's first-ever Black female pro, Britt Stewart, and the return of many beloved dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe.

Three married couples will compete against each other, including Valentin Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and husband Sasha Farber and Pasha Pashkov and wife Daniella Karagach, a first-time pro.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is implementing a new rule this season: all pros must live apart, even those who are married to a fellow pro. This precaution aims to prevent the eliminations of two pros and their celebrity partners should one get sick throughout the season.

"It's going to be bliss -- I mean it's going to be terrible," Slater joked on "GMA" when asked about the new mandate. "It's going to be so different because we can't actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we're doing everything we can to keep safe. There's going to be a lot of FaceTiming."

More pros competing this season include two-time champions Cheryl Burke and Peta Murgatroyd, last season's champ, Alan Bersten. Brandon Armstrong and Gleb Savchenko.

Celebrity contestants will be announced at a later date, though "The Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe will vie for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

Supermodel and "America's Next Top Model" host Tyra Banks will join as host and executive producer this season as longtime host Tom Bergeron bid farewell to the franchise after 28 seasons along with former co-host Erin Andrews. Banks is the first Black female host -- and solo host -- in the show's history.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will return as judges.

Meet the pros who will compete on season 29 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Brandon Armstrong

PHOTO: Brandon Armstrong (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Alan Bersten

PHOTO: Alan Bersten (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Sharna Burgess

PHOTO: Sharna Burgess (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Cheryl Burke

PHOTO: Cheryl Burke (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Valentin Chmerkovskiy

PHOTO: Val Chmerkovskiy (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Sasha Farber

PHOTO: Sasha Farber (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Jenna Johnson

PHOTO: Jenna Johnson (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Daniella Karagach

PHOTO: Daniella Karagach (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Keo Motsepe

PHOTO: Keo Motsepe (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Peta Murgatroyd

PHOTO: Peta Murgatroyd (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Pasha Pashkov

PHOTO: Pasha Pashkov (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Gleb Savchenko

PHOTO: Gleb Savchenko (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Britt Stewart

PHOTO: Britt Stewart (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Emma Slater

PHOTO: Emma Slater (Justin Stephens/ABC)

Watch the premiere of the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" on ABC on Sept. 14.

