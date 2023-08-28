‘Dancing With the Stars’ alums Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert marry

“Dancing With the Stars” judge and former pro Derek Hough wed longtime girlfriend and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert on Saturday.

The DWTS alums met in 2014 while touring with Hough and his sister, dancer Julianne Hough, in a traveling version of the show and started dating the following year. On Saturday the couple vowed to dance together forever in a Monterey County, Calif., ceremony witnessed by 106 guests, People reported.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Erbert told People. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

They started celebrating on Thursday, throwing guests a welcome party at a cliffside estate in Carmel, People reported. That was followed by a garden rehearsal dinner the next day.

Hough’s brother-in-law officiated the ceremony, which was followed by a dance-filled reception in a 100-year-old barn.

“Nature was the first thing,” he said. “We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic.”

Hough’s best man was DWTS co-star Mark Ballas, and several show dancers and alums were on hand to celebrate. Hough, 38, and Erbert, 28, have said the coronavirus pandemic brought them closer together. Hough became a judge on the show in 2020.

The couple will honeymoon in Italy. They don’t plan to miss a thing.

“We’re hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence,” Hough told People. “We’re hitting it all.”