'Dancing With the Stars' axes one surprising couple during Monsters night

The celebrities got all dressed up in their spookiest looks for “Monster Night” on “Dancing With the Stars.”

After last week's emotional episode, which included a tribute to the late Len Goodman, this week’s episode fell on Halloween, giving everyone the chance to take the ballroom in their monster-themed costumes.

Niecy Nash-Betts joined Derek Hough , Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough also were decked out in their Halloween best.

During Tuesday's episode, each couple danced twice. The first routine was their solo, while the second was the group marathon, earning them extra points.

It was another night filled with the stars giving it their all on the dance floor for their chance to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below.

Who was the sixth celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

It was a shocking elimination as Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were axed from the competition — despite not being at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The duo performed an Argentine tango to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell, earning a 31 out of 40, plus 2 extra points, rounding it out to 33.

“It’s been so much fun, it’s been an incredible journey and was something I would have never done,” Umansky told the hosts and judges after being eliminated. He added that working with Slater had “been amazing. It’s been a true blessing at a time when it feels like it really meant a lot to us.”

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy are at the top once again after Monsters Night on Oct. 31. (Eric McCandless / The Walt Disney Company)

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were once again leading the leaderboard. The dynamic duo performed a contemporary dance to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle. Despite the Marvel star's injury, they scored 37 out of 40 and earned 5 extra points.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

Also in the bottom three and up for elimination were Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold. The duo performed an Argentine tango set to “Blinding Lights” by District 78. They received a 28/40 +1.

The other couple was Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber , who paid tribute to her “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” roots by dancing a Paso Doble to “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse. They got a score of 29/40 +2.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes:

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

This article was originally published on TODAY.com