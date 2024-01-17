Dancing With Our Stars couples announced

Jan. 17—ASHLAND — The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center's Dancing With Our Stars is expanding this year, with a watch party.

While the event will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center, the watch party will be at the same time at The Mill, at 1537 Winchester Ave.

The watch party was prompted by tickets to the event selling out in September.

A Mardi Gras-themed dinner will be served at the party. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the museum by calling (606) 329-8888.

At the center, cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner prepared by the 3J Group will be served at 7 p.m., with a sundae bar provided by Whit's Frozen Custard.

This year's lineup consists of eight couples; two couples dropped out, but the couples retained their numbers because they had begun promotions with those designations.

Competition will begin at 7 p.m. with the following couples dancing:

Couple One

Tabatha Prichard resides in Ashland with her family and works for chiropractor Dr. Alicia Eldridge. She is a personal trainer and Zumba instructor at The Gym fitness center. She and her husband, Ben, parent three children, ages 19, 17 and 12.

Ben Prichard works as a journeyman/lineman for Buckeye Rural Electric. He said he's happy to participate and he looks forward to setting the mood with their performance.

Couple Three

Sharon Rowsey has been an Ashland resident since 1989 with her husband of 38 years, Dan Rowsey. She and Dan resided in Michigan while she attended law school then made their home in Ashland after graduation. She is a partner with the law firm of Wilson, Stavros, Rowsey & Thomas, PSC. Together, Sharon and Dan have three children and five grandchildren.

Clint Parker has resided in Ashland since 2003, but is originally from Denver, Colorado. He has been a stylist and salon owner for more than 10 years. He enjoys cooking, entertaining, traveling, fashion and volunteering, and he spends his time with his life partner, Johnathan Jordan, his dog Konner, family and friends.

Couple Four

Dr. Jeremy Bonzo is a urologist at UK King's Daughters and grew up in Greenup County. He is the proud father of three and loving husband of his high school sweetheart — and dance partner — Lauren. He enjoys traveling, hunting, playing the piano, cooking and coaching or cheering on the children in sports, as well as cheering on his alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Lauren Bonzo is married to her high school sweetheart, Jeremy, and together they have three children. She volunteers at their schools and other organizations in the community, and owns an independent business, Lady Luxe, selling designer pre-loved bags at West End Jeweler in Russell. She loves traveling with her family, especially taking trips to Disney World.

Couple Five

Madeline Tipton is the muralist and brand designer behind The Tipton Creative, LLC. Many of her murals and branding can be seen on prominent Ashland businesses and organizations. Upon graduating from Morehead State University in 2020 with her bachelor of arts in communications, she moved back to Ashland where she enjoys volunteering with Visit AKY and local nonprofits. She serves as Philanthropy Advisor for Morehead Gamma Phi Beta and is a member of BRIGHT Leadership KY's Class of 2023.

Myrna Hill-McGuire is a marketing and social media professional for Giovanni's Pizza, Inc. She has her bachelor's degree in strategic communication from the University of Kentucky and returned to her hometown of Ashland upon graduating in 2020. She is a travel volleyball coach and active in adult leagues around the Tri-State. She is a founding member of local nonprofit Ashland For Change. In her free time, she enjoys cooking and spending time with her husband, family and friends.

Couple Seven

Ashley Franz is the owner and operator of AF Photography, and was born and raised in South Point, Ohio, where she resides with her husband, Titus, and their four children — Hudson, Harper, Harlow and Hayze. She loves spending time with her family, staying busy with sports and giving back to the community as much as possible.

Titus Franz was born and raised in Ironton, Ohio. He is the account executive for St. Mary's Home Health serving the elderly communities and those needing Home Health. He enjoys spending time in the gym and being with his family and strives to follow God's plan for his life.

Couple Eight

Dr. Jodelle Yount received her DO from Ohio University before completing her residency in emergency medicine at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She is currently finishing her MBA from the University of Cincinnati. She stays busy with several additional businesses and interests. She is the owner of LEO Health and Wellness in Ashland, runs the podcast "Feed Your L.I.O.N.," and offers online medical advice at the website "You Can Call Yount."

Jocelyn Arroyo-Yount is from Lorain, Ohio, and after moving around a bit, ended up in Ashland where she married her dance partner, Dr. Jodelle Yount. Jocelyn currently facilitates meditative hikes, Homecoming Heart Ceremonies and assists people in living an authentic and aligned life through her business, Frog Medicine Healing.

Couple Nine

Tim Huff is a licensed nursing home administrator and serves as the executive director for Quorum Healthcare. He has a passion for the older population and has served on many boards & Ombudsmen programs, as well as advocates for the Alzheimer's Association. A native of Huntington, Hunt attended Marshall University & Shawnee State in Portsmouth. In his spare time, he enjoys jogging, gardening, hiking and spending time outdoors.

Michelle Allen-McFann is a native of Ironton and attended Ashland Community and Technical College and University of Rio Grande. Today she is a nurse and referral consultant at Abbott Home Care, and she is mother to children Maveric, Tank and Mayler. She enjoys traveling, reading, runs to Target and Starbucks, spending time outdoors and making memories with her children.

Couple Ten

Brooke Yanik is the fitness and wellness coordinator at the Ashland Area YMCA. She brings more than eight years of experience as a fitness instructor and personal trainer. Beyond her professional expertise, she recently pursued a passion by organizing the inaugural "Kings and Queens" Prom and "No Boundaries Games" for individuals with special needs at the Ashland Area YMCA. However, she deems her most important role as being a wife and mother to three children.

David Markins was born and raised in Ironton, Ohio, and graduated from Ironton High School. He completed his undergrad degree at Ohio University before going on to be a majorette at Marshall University while getting his cosmetology degree from Bellefonte Academy. Now he owns and runs The Body Affair Salon in Coal Grove, Ohio. He also coaches the majorettes and flag squad at Ironton High School. He is a past winner of the coveted DWOS Mirrorball Trophy in 2020 and 2022.

