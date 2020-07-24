Congratulations are in order for "Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson, who is pregnant with her first child.

She and husband Carson McAllister announced the news Thursday that they'll be adding one more to the family early next year.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!" Carson, 26, excitedly gushed to her Instagram followers. "We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now."

MORE: 'DWTS' pro alum Karina Smirnoff gives birth to her 1st child -- a boy!

The "DWTS" season 19 winner included a photo of her and her husband celebrating that they are officially parents-to-be, with McAllister hoisting Carson up into the air as she shows off a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound.

"Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real!" she continued. "We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Carson, who married McAllister in 2016, added that she is currently 15 weeks along.

Of course, the "DWTS" family turned up in droves to congratulate the happy couple.

MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold is expecting a baby girl

"Omgggg!!!! Congratulations wit!!!!!!! Soo exciting!!!!!," season 28 alum Sailor Brinkley-Cook cheered in the comments section.

Carson's dancing partner from this past season, comedian Kel Mitchell, enthusiastically expressed, "Wow!!!! So awesome!!! Congratulations to you both!!!! Such a blessing!!!!"

This isn't the only baby on board for the extended "DWTS" family, as dancing pro Lindsay Arnold is also getting ready to welcome a little one into her life as well.

Arnold announced on May 13 that she and husband Sam Cusick will be welcoming their child in November.

'Dancing With the Stars' pro Witney Carson announces she's pregnant with her 1st child originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com