'Dancing with the Stars' reveals its official cast portraits - see JoJo Siwa, Mel C, and the rest of the celebrities competing this season

Debanjali Bose
·1 min read
In this article:
Dancing with the Stars cast portraits of Brian Austin Green, Olivia Jade, and Matt James
"DWTS" just released its official cast portraits. ABC/Maarten de Boer

  • "Dancing with the Stars" released official cast portraits ahead of the season 30 premiere.

  • Matt James, JoJo Siwa, and Sunisa Lee are set to show off their ballroom dancing skills.

  • The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Allen cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Moore cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Melanie C

Melanie C &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Mel C cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Matt James

Matt James &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
James cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Martin Kove

Martin Kove &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Kove cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Michael Gregory "The Miz" Mizanin

Michael Gregory &quot;The Miz&quot; Mizanin &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
The Miz cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Shumpert cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Lee cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Kloots cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Siwa cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Rigsby cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Green cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Chiu cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Melora Hardin

Melora Hardin &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; cast photo
Hardin cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Olivia Jade Giannulli
Giannulli cast portrait. Maarten de Boer/ABC

