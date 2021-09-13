'Dancing with the Stars' reveals its official cast portraits - see JoJo Siwa, Mel C, and the rest of the celebrities competing this season
"Dancing with the Stars" released official cast portraits ahead of the season 30 premiere.
Matt James, JoJo Siwa, and Sunisa Lee are set to show off their ballroom dancing skills.
The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" premieres on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Jimmie Allen
Kenya Moore
Melanie C
Matt James
Martin Kove
Michael Gregory "The Miz" Mizanin
Iman Shumpert
Sunisa Lee
Amanda Kloots
JoJo Siwa
Cody Rigsby
Brian Austin Green
Christine Chiu
Melora Hardin
Olivia Jade Giannulli
