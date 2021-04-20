Dancing with trees, man claims to be God

Apr. 20—A 29-year-old man who told EMS he took "every drug" before being found in the 400 block of Pollard Road dancing with trees has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury, according to court records.

Jerrino D. Johnson, of Ashland, was found April 5 "talking out of his head" and stating he was God, records show. After providing a false name to police, records show Johnson took off on foot and banged on the hood of passing ambulances, a criminal citation states.

Last week, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Johnson on charges of providing false information to police, first-degree fleeing on foot and public intoxication. Johnson remains at the Boyd County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

An indictment is a statement of charges levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to determine probable cause of a felony case.

Anyone named in the indictments should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were indicted by a grand jury:

—Michael Amos, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.

—Jessica L. Wilks, 41, and April Bowen, 31, both of Louisa, were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case. Wilks was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug. Bowen was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of cocaine and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Sarah Bennett, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.

—John M. Kouns, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of meth and one count of shoplifting less than $500 in value.

—Shane Caskey, 35, of Worthington, was indicted on a single count of flagrant non-support.

—Mark A. Johnson, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

Story continues

—Nakita Collins, 51, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.

—James B. Maddox, 34, address unknown, was indicted on one count of theft more than $10,000 in value and one count of identity theft.

—Thomas Hanshaw, 35, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.

—David A. Kimmel, 35, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Amber Hensley, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on sole count of flagrant non-support.

—Dondrea Q. Carter, 24, of Ashland, received a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement in his case. Carter was indicted in February on a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband.

—Daniel Huff, 37, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant non-support.

—April D. Combs, 38, of Bonnyman, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Candace Jewell, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

—Kyle Slone, 30, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

—Shane Slone, 29, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

—Daniel Walden, 32, of Carlisle, was indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com