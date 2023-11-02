Dancing with West Texas Stars set for January 27

Nov. 1—The 9th Annual Dancing with West Texas Stars is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 2024, at The Ector Theatre adjacent to the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Tickets are now available for the annual event benefiting Crisis Center of West Texas and the mission to end domestic and sexual violence in West Texas.

Dancing with West Texas Stars is an evening of amazing performances by 11 local stars partnered with talented professional dancers from the community. After the show, head from The Ector Theatre to the adjacent Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center for the DWWTS After Party featuring live music, drinks, and heavy hors d'oeuvres.

What's a dance performance without some friendly competition? Every dollar, whether part of a donation or a ticket purchase, provides one vote for the performers of your choice. This year's eleven teams of Stars and Professionals are competing for the 9th annual prizes, including the Mirror Ball Trophy for the most funds raised to support survivors.

2024 West Texas Stars & Professional Partners

— Donatella Blackwell & Diego Mata

— Jessica Bolton & Kara Williams

— Chandler Foreman & Haley Treviño

— Chris Garrett & Ryanne Lewis

— Michael Hamilton & Gabriela Carrasco

— Michael Iaquaniello & Brooklyn Anderson

— Trace Notley & Emily Hamer

— Joshua Reyes & Beatriz Gonzales

— Russell Tippin & Helen Pasternak

— Lauren Wall & Joey Hahn

— Scott Windham & Kelsey Tanner