D'Andrea Banquets To Close At End Of February

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL — D'Andrea Banquets and Conference Center in Crystal Lake will be shutting its doors.

The economy and staffing issues have lead to the decision to close at the end of February, Pam Kirnbauer, office manager at D'Andrea Banquets, told Patch in an email response. All weddings and events scheduled at the convention center after the closure have been cancelled, and all deposits made for the gatherings have been returned to customers, she said.

The massive conference center at 4419 Northwest Highway suffered a financial loss due to the coronavirus pandemic, and also has not been able to adequately staff the banquet hall, Kirnbauer said. D'Andrea's has been in business for more than 35 years, according to the business's website.

The venue hosted hundreds of weddings and events over the years, and had rooms for a gatherings as small as 25 people and larger rooms that could fit up to 500.

This article originally appeared on the Crystal Lake-Cary Patch