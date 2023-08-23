Dane County Jail suspends in-person visits after 49 inmates test positive for COVID

The Dane County Jail has 49 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result will be temporarily suspending in-person visitation and programming, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

The announcement comes at a time in which coronavirus is spreading again in the U.S., resulting in an uptick in infections and gradually more hospitalizations.

The sheriff's office said medical staff is in the building 24/7 to treat anyone symptomatic and if symptoms become too severe the inmate will be transported to a hospital.

The jail said visiting attorneys will still be allowed to visit but must wear a mask. Those who have tested positive are being isolated in four City-County Building cellblocks and two Public Safety Building housing units, the sheriff's office said, adding that space has become "limited" for isolating the inmates.

The sheriff's office said masks, rapid testing, vaccinations and increased cleaning protocols will be made available for all staff and residents.

