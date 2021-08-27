Dane Morgan, in the midst of a run for City Council, charged with violating bail

Mark LaFlamme, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
Aug. 27—LEWISTON — In the middle of a run for City Council, local activist Dane Morgan was arrested Thursday afternoon and charge with violating bail.

Morgan, 31, was taken into custody about 2 p.m. at 416 Webster St.

He is accused of contacting his ex-girlfriend days after being arrested on a charge of domestic assault earlier in the month. His bail conditions barred him from contacting her. She said he sent her lyrics to a rap song.

Morgan was being held Thursday night at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where bail was set at $5,000.

He has been a popular and vocal activist in the area over the past couple years. A real estate agent and disc jockey, in 2020, he organized some of the Black Lives Matter rallies in Lewiston-Auburn. He has also been an active participant in talks on police reform and on matters of equity and diversity.

Earlier this month, Morgan announced in a Facebook post that he had taken out paperwork to run for the Lewiston City Council Ward 1 seat. This week, he has been gathering signatures in his bid to run for the Ward 1 seat.

After he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a dispute over a car safety seat Aug. 6, Morgan denied the charge, saying an argument but no physical assault occurred.

Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned on the domestic assault charge Sept. 8.

