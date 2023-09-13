Danelo Cavalcante has been captured. A look at the weeks leading up to it

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped Chester County Prison earlier this month and led state and federal law enforcement on a nearly two week long manhunt, has been captured.

Pennsylvania State Police announced on X at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday that he'd been captured. A news conference is set for 9:30 a.m.

The 34-year-old broke out of the Pennsylvania prison on Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state facility. He had been convicted just two weeks earlier of first-degree murder for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, in front of her two young children in April 2021.

Cavalcante's escape mirrored that of another Chester County Prison inmate, Igor Bolte, who tried to get away on May 19 by scaling the wall of the exercise yard and running across the roof. Cavalcante used the same spot, law enforcement said, reaching the roof by "crab-walking" up the wall.

He then pushed through razor wire and dashed across the building. The officer in a watch tower who didn't see him slip away was later fired.

Following the prison break, Cavalcante was spotted on numerous cameras throughout the area for more than a week, but broke through multiple perimeters law enforcement had hoped to contain him to.

Here's a look at a timeline of the escape and manhunt:

Prison break: Aug. 31, around 8:50 a.m.

Cavalcante was in Chester County Prison's exercise yard with other inmates when he "spider" walked between two narrow walls, allowing him to get to the roof. Though razor wire had been installed following Bolte's attempted escape, county officials acknowledged that it was not enough.

After scaling the wall, Cavalcante made it across the roof. And while a correction officer stationed in a watch tower saw Bolte flee in May − leading to the man's capture minutes later − Cavalcante's escape was overlooked.

He was not noted missing until inmates returned from the exercise yard and officers took count about an hour later. The search began soon after.

Search around prison: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

For the first few days following his escape, law enforcement believed they had contained Cavalcante to a radius around Pocopson Township, a few miles from the prison. U.S. Marshals were enlisted to help, and residents spotted Cavalcante multiple times over Labor Day weekend.

A state trooper even spotted the fugitive, leading to a brief, but unsuccessful, chase.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 2, a residential surveillance camera captured Cavalcante about a mile and a half from the prison with a backpack, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

September 5, 2023: Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa. Murderer Danelo Cavalcante was able to escape a prison yard in suburban Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Another resident also saw Cavalcante in a creek bed behind their house in Pennsbury Township, a residential area several miles east of Longwood Gardens. Police began disseminating additional information about Cavalcante, including that they were concerned he might get help from friends and family.

That was borne out of intelligence that after killing Brandão, others helped him escape to Virginia, where he was arrested and extradited to Pennsylvania.

Beyond initial perimeter: Sept. 4, 8:21 p.m.

As law enforcement continued its search for the escapee, trail cameras at Longwood Gardens captured Cavalcante walking through the property. Security teams notified investigators that a camera showed him walking north around 8:21 p.m. and then south through the same location at 9:33 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Law enforcement refocused their investigation around Kennett Square, in the few miles surrounding Longwood. By that time, police had already received more than 100 tips, though they continued to come in from neighbors on Sept. 5 and 6.

WHAT RESIDENTS WERE SAYING: Tips on escaped Chester County convicted killer keep coming in. Which are credible?

Police also blasted a recording they obtained from Cavalcante’s mother in Portuguese, asking her son “to surrender peacefully."

Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted killer, captured on a trail camera Monday night in Longwood Gardens, several miles south of the Chester County Prison he escaped Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Sept. 6, after several days of news media reports that the 34-year-old escaped in a similar manner to Bolte, law enforcement confirmed the reports and released footage of the escape. The acting prison warden said the officer who missed Cavalcante’s escape had been placed on administrative leave.

The continued search, in scorching heat that led to an injury in at least one police K-9, also prompted Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County and the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District to close. Longwood remained closed as the manhunt centered on Kennett Square.

Escapes second perimeter, steals van: Sept. 9-10

Though law enforcement was confident that Cavalcante was contained to the perimeter around Longwood Gardens, saying on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9 that the investigation was centered on a smaller area in Kennett Square, the Brazilian native again snuck by them.

MORE COVERAGE: Pennsylvania manhunt still focused on area near Longwood Gardens: The latest from police

That same day, news broke that the prison guard who missed the man's escape had been fired.

In a Sept. 10 press conference, law enforcement said that the night before, Cavalcante had stolen a 2020 Ford Transit van from a dairy farm near Longwood Gardens, less than a mile outside the search perimeter. That night, police said he then traveled to East Pikeland, where he went to the home of a coworker from several years before.

Just before 10 p.m., he tried to speak with the person via video doorbell. Still images from the video footage showed Cavalcante clean-shaven, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a hat and prison pants.

About 15 minutes later, Cavalcante tried get ahold of another former coworker near Phoenixville, located about 20 miles from Longwood Gardens. That person also wasn't home but later called police. Law enforcement was notified of the sightings around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and found the abandoned van a little after 10:30 a.m. that morning.

20 MILES NORTH OF KENNETT SQUARE: Authorities searching northwestern Chester County for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante

Police initially focused on Phoenixville, but said around 11:30 a.m. that "investigative leads have emerged that indicate Cavalcante is no longer in that area."

Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was able to break the perimeter set up by police Saturday morning around Longwood Gardens. Sometime Saturday night, he stole a dairy farm van about three-fourths of a mile outside of the perimeter, according to police. The fugitive used the van to travel to East Pikeland Township, then to the Phoenixville area, police said. The stolen van was found Sunday morning in East Nantmeal Township.

Later that day, state police confirmed that Eleni Cavalcante, Cavalcante's sister, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and faces deportation.

The agency later said while there was nothing to suggest she was helping her brother, she refused to assist law enforcement and "because of being in overstay status, she has been entered into a deportation proceeding and is being detained at this time."

Police unsure of exact location, then he's spotted: Sept. 11

Police said in a news conference held the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 11 that they believed Cavalcante was still in Pennsylvania, but they didn't "have a containment area right now."

Instead, law enforcement was focusing the investigation on the area of East Nantmeal Township, near where Cavalcante abandoned the stolen van over the weekend. State police said they would be focusing their investigation there "until something suggests he's not in that area."

Hours later, around 8 p.m. on Monday night, Cavalcante was spotted on Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township by a woman who was driving. She saw him in a wood line and turned around to verify it, but he was gone.

She called 911 and police who were in the area found footprints in some mud, "which were identical to the prison shoes worn by Cavalcante," police said.

After tracking him, both his prison shoes were found. Soon after, a resident called to say his work boots were stolen off his porch.

Police continued tracking the 34-year-old north until at 10:10 p.m., police got a 911 call from a resident on Coventryville Road.

He said "a short Hispanic male, no shirt and wearing dark pants, had entered his garage" while he was in it and grabbed a .22 rifle that was leaning in the corner of the garage.

Pennsylvania State Police divert traffic on Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township as authorities search the densely wooded residential area for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

"The homeowner drew a pistol and fired at Cavalcante as he fled with the rifle," police said. Cavalvante was not hit.

Troopers responded and secured the scene. There, they found a green sweatshirt and white t-shirt near the edge of the driveway.

Police continued searching and made several reverse 911 calls throughout the night.

The hunt heats up: Sept. 12

At a Tuesday morning news conference, police said the Owen J. Roberts School District in East Nantmeal Township was closed due to the investigation.

State police also said there were likely 500 law enforcement officers working a 3-mile perimeter currently, hoping to finally capture Cavalcante.

"Our law enforcement people have done an amazing job tracking him and locating that proverbial needle in the haystack," Bivens, the state police lieutenant colonel said, "and they've located that needle repeatedly."

Capture announced: Sept. 13

Pennsylvania State Police announced on X at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday that Cavalcante had been captured. A news conference is set for 9:30 a.m.

A PREVIOUS ESCAPE: Danelo Cavalcante's manhunt echoes the 19 days Norman Johnston spent on the lam in 1999

