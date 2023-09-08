Danelo Cavalcante has eluded police for 9 days now. What will it take for him to get caught?

Though three prisoners managed to escape custody in the last ten days, the odds of them maintaining their freedom are overwhelmingly against them, an expert says.

Danelo Cavalcante, imprisoned for killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao in front of her two children, has eluded hundreds of law enforcement agents who've bore down on small suburban communities in southeastern Pennsylvania over the last nine days. Cavalcante, 34, escaped the Chester County Prison by, in part, crab-walking up a wall, passing over a roof and blasting through razor wire on Aug. 31.

On Wednesday, Daniel Abed Khalife – a former British soldier awaiting trial on charges of planting fake bombs, and accused of attempting to leak information to Iran – snuck out of a London prison, sparking a country-wide manhunt. Khalife, 21, got out by allegedly strapping himself to the bottom of a food delivery truck. He was reported to have escaped wearing a chef’s uniform.

The same day as Khalife's escape, a homicide suspect in Washington D.C., Christopher Haynes, made his way out of the hospital he was being treated in.

All three men remained at large early Friday.

Research on prison escapes is scarce. However, one study published in 2016 analyzed over 500 prison escapes in 2009 and discovered the wide majority of escapees, over 92%, were captured. And most of them, research shows, fled low-security facilities seemingly on a whim – making the escapes of Cavalcante and Khalife standouts.

Prison breaks relatively rare

Bryce Peterson, the researcher whose team conducted the report, previously told USA TODAY prison escapes, while uncommon in general, usually happen in low-security and locally-run facilities. In many cases, offenders may simply walk away, or don’t return if they’re out on a work release.

“That happens much more frequently than people breaking out of a facility, overcoming a barrier, overcoming a guard,” said Peterson, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and senior research scientist at the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation.

It is, however, hard to estimate how many prison breaks happen in the U.S. because there’s no comprehensive national data on them, he said.

Violence by escapees is uncommon

Peterson said in his research, less than 9% of escapees used violence in the community. He added one caveat: the more motivated someone is to stay out, the more likely they are to use violence.

Cavalcante's pending transfer to a state facility could have been a “catalyst event” prompting his escape, which Peterson said makes him more motivated to not get caught.

“The two things that are important are: It’s unlikely he will use violence – not to say it can’t happen,” Peterson said. “Almost always in these situations … people are going to get caught.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prison escapees likely to be caught, according to an expert