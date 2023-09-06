How Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison: sources

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer on the run, escaped the Chester County Prison last week by climbing up to the roof of the building, multiple sources told CBS News Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The escape happened on Thursday, Aug. 31 at around 8: 30 a.m.

Officials have remained tight-lipped on how Cavalcante escaped from the prison. Sources also said he escaped similar to how another inmate got out a few months ago.

RELATED: What you need to know about Danelo Cavalcante, prison escape timeline and more

Cavalcante has been spotted numerous times since he escaped. The most recent sighting happened on Monday night when he was spotted twice on surveillance camera at Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

The photos show Cavalcante has acquired an over-the-shoulder bag as well as a hooded sweatshirt.

Neighborhoods and woods are crawling with state and local police and federal officers in the southern Chester County community attempting to capture the convicted killer.

/ Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Officials are pleading with the public to check their home surveillance cameras and see if they spotted Cavalcante.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information assisting in his capture.

Police continue to urge people to use extreme caution and consider Cavalcante extremely dangerous.

Residents in the area have been high alert ever since the escape.

"It's just tiring. It's exhausting. And just your nerves are on edge and you just second-guess everything," Jo-Ann Shiley said, who also lives in the area where law enforcement are searching for Cavalcante.

