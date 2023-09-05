Danelo Cavalcante update: Pennsylvania manhunt widens and schools shutter five days after prison escape

The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has now widened and local schools have been shuttered after he was spotted on trail camera footage breaking past a police parimeter on Monday night.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison, Pennsylvania, on Thursday days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão, 31, to death in front of her two small children. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

During the six-day search for the escaped prisoner, multiple sightings have been reported with law enforcement setting up a two-mile parimeter around a wooded area where he was believed to be holed up.

On Monday, officials then broadcast a message from the killer’s mother urging her son to surrender.

But, in a morning update on Tuesday, police revealed that Cavalcante had been caught on camera managing to sneak past the parimeter the night before. As a result, police have now expanded the police parimeter and shuttered the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester Count “out of abundance of caution”.

Members of the public have been urged to secure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles from the dangerous killer.

15:10 , Rachel Sharp

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison at around 8.50am on Thursday morning – days after he was sentenced to life without parole for murder.

Cavalcante was convicted of stabbing his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão to death back in August 2021.

The killer attacked Brandão in Schuylkill Township in front of her two children, who were just seven and three years old.

He is also wanted for a murder in 2017 in Brazil.

Few details have been released about how he was able to escape from the facility.

15:05 , Rachel Sharp

Pennsylvania police have shuttered local schools “out of abundance of caution” as the search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante enters its sixth day.

In a memo sent to parents, the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County said that schools across the district would be closed on Tuesday as the “search situation” to find the convicted killer has now changed.

