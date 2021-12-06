Daneri resigning as DA on Dec. 31 with two years left in term; top aide to take over

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri, who has held the job as the county's top prosecutor for 12 years, is resigning on Dec. 31.

Daneri, 62, appointed to the office in 2009 following the death of District Attorney Brad Foulk, was re-elected to his third full four-year term as district attorney in November 2019.

The next election for the office is in 2023, and Daneri announced on Monday that he is ending his current term early.

His immediate successor as district attorney will be Elizabeth Hirz, the first assistant district attorney for Erie County. Under state law, Daneri said, the first assistant district attorney assumes the top job with the resignation of the district attorney.

Hirz has been Erie County's first assistant district attorney for eight years and a prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office for a total of 19 years.

Daneri said that, after he won reelection in 2019, he considered whether he would leave early, but wanted to make sure that Hirz was willing to succeed him. His goal, Daneri said in an interview, was to ensure that the District Attorney's Office, under his successor, "is going to stay intact," in terms of what he had assembled.

In addition, Daneri said of the district attorney's job, "I wasn't going to do it for the rest of my life."

"I feel now is the time to pass the mantle of leadership," Daneri also said in a statement on Monday. "I have the utmost confidence in my office team. The prosecutors, county detectives and support staff are well-positioned to carry out the tremendous responsibilities of the office.

"I know they will continue to do the job in the same manner that I tried to do it — fairly, ethically and at all times seeking justice for the victims of crime, their families, and the accused."

Daneri, a Republican and resident of Fairview Township, has worked as a prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office for more than 20 years, including the past 12 as district attorney. The office employs more than a dozen assistant district attorneys, including Hirz, as well as nine county detectives and a large staff of secretaries and other support personnel.

Daneri, who is married to former state senator Jane Earll, said he has "no immediate plans to do anything" after he leaves office.

