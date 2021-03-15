Dane's post-vaccine death caused by blood clots investigated

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, the Danish Medicines Agency said Sunday.

