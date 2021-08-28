Dang found guilty; Punishment phase to resume Monday

Aug. 27—Jurors in the 413th District Court on Friday found former Cleburne doctor John Dang guilty of sexual assault of a child under 17 indecency fondling after having began their deliberations at 3:43 p.m. Thursday. The punishment phase of Dang's trial will resume Monday morning.

Reaching a verdict didn't prove easy for jurors and included several notes asking questions of the judge. Jurors on Thursday asked, via a note, whether they were required to deliberate into the night until they reached a verdict, to which the judge, after consulting with attorneys from both sides, answered no.

Jurors at 5:16 p.m. Thursday announced via another note that they had reached a verdict of guilty but asked if they had to unanimously agree on which count of Dang's charge to find him guilty on. The judge answered yes. Jurors not long after sent a note requesting to go home for the night.

Jurors regrouped at 8:30 a.m. Friday after which two more notes to the judge followed and finally, at 10:44 a.m., a verdict finding Dang guilty on count one of his indictment.

That count accuses Dang of intentionally or knowingly causing the penetration of Sandra Brown (a pseudonym), a child younger that 17 years of age and not the spouse of the defendant.

In addition to that indictment, Dang has also been indicted on charges of indecency with a child, theft of property over $300,000 and insurance fraud. Those charges will likely be dealt with in subsequent trials.

During Dang's four-day trial, Brown and other women took the stand to testify that Dang had sexually assaulted them during medical examinations at his Cleburne clinic. Dang denied such charges when he took the stand on Thursday.

Because of the length of the investigation against him and the fact jury trials were canceled through much of last year out of COVID-19-prompted precautions, Dang has remained jailed at the Johnson County Jail in lieu of $1,550,000 in bonds since his February 2019 arrest. Dang several times since his arrest requested bond reductions, all of which were denied.

Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna earlier recused himself from the case. In his place, Fort Worth attorneys Miles Brissette and Bob Gill were appointed to investigate and prosecute the case. 413th District Judge Bill Bosworth also recused himself form the case after which District Judge Lee Gabriel was assigned.

Fort Worth attorney Michael Heiskell represented Dang.

Prosecutors throughout the case presented evidence of Dang's inappropriate touching or fondling of female patients, as well as evidence of Dang's connections and social standing in the community, evidence which Dang's legal team characterized as more conjecture and speculation than fact. Cleburne attorney Curt Crum, part of Dang's defense team, took offense during closing arguments over the fact that prosecutors were, in his words, attempting to paint Johnson County as crooked and questioning Hanna, former Cleburne Police Chief Terry Powell and fellow doctors with ownership interests in Dang's former clinic as having performed questionably after allegations against Dang first arose.

Heiskell also called Dr. John Richard Anderson to the stand as an expert witness. Anderson testified that doctors often need to examine embarrassing areas of a patient's body and may at times slip or inadvertently touch inappropriate body parts while doing so.

Heiskell, during closing arguments, the escape from Vietnam in 1975 by the Dang family as Saigon fell and the fact that Dang, then 8, managed to succeed and make his way through medical school even though he couldn't speak English when he arrived in America.

In the end, such arguments failed to persuade jurors who instead found Dang guilty.

Gabriel excused one juror on the second day of the trial after being informed that the juror had been in contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19. At least twice throughout the trial, court officials suspected audience members of possibly recording audio or video of court proceedings and/or witnesses appearing under pseudonyms entering and leaving the courthouse. Such suspicions remain unfounded as of now but did prompt Gabriel to post a notice on the courtroom door prohibiting the use of electronic devices in the courtroom.

Dang's downtown Cleburne medical clinic closed suddenly in April 2018 shortly after the Texas Medical Board temporarily and shortly after permanently suspended his medical license. Dang's former clinic building went up for sale a short time later.

Department of Labor officials seized records from Dang's clinic in May 2007, as well as records from the clinics of several other Texas doctors. Dang's attorney at the time, Cynthia Orr, said she did not know why Dang was being investigated and Department of Labor officials at the time did not respond to calls for comment.

Dang is also named in an unrelated, and still pending, lawsuit filed by Johnson County in 2018. That suit targets pharmaceuticals and other defendants allegedly connected to opioid abuse instances.