Dang trial underway; Former doctor charged with sexual assault, theft and fraud

Aug. 24—More than two years after his arrest on multiple charges former Cleburne doctor John Dang finally had his day in court on Monday.

Because of the length of the investigation against him and the COVID-19 prompted cessation of jury trials last year, Dang has remained jailed at the Johnson County Jail in lieu of $1,550,000 in bonds.

Charges against Dang include two counts of sexual assault of a child, two of indecency with a child by sexual contact, one theft of property over $300,000 and one of insurance fraud.

Dang several times since his arrest requested a bond reduction all of which were denied. Dang argued that he lacked the funds to meet his current bond. Officials in those earlier hearings said a clearer picture of Dang's financial status would be necessary before a decision could be made.

Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna recused himself from the case. In Hanna's place, Fort Worth attorneys Miles Brissette and Bob Gill were appointed to investigate and prosecute the case. Fort Worth attorney Michael Heiskell represents Dang.

413th District Judge Bill Bosworth also recused himself from the case after which District Judge Lee Gabriel of Denton was assigned to the case.

Attorneys for both sides picked a jury on Thursday and delivered opening arguments on Monday morning.

Brissette and Gill called a female witness who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Dang in 2006 at his former downtown medical clinic. The mother of that victim testified as well testified as well and remained emotional throughout her testimony.

The day's third and final witness — Bill Yeager, an investigator who formerly worked for Brissette and Gill — discussed arresting Dang on Feb. 21, 2019 and interviewing the alleged victim and her mother.

Yeager, on cross examination by Heiskell, said he had been to and inside Dang's former medical clinic but that he has not been in the examination room where the alleged assault took place. Yeager said he also never attempted to recreate the crime scene by schematic drawing or otherwise.

Story continues

"I don't recall that I was," Yeager answered when asked by Heiskell if Brissette and Gill had ever asked him to do so.

Gill, on redirect, asked Yeager whether he had the witnesses diagram the scene in the exam room when he interviewed them to which Yeager said he did.

Yeager also answered in the affirmative when asked if it's possible that the design and configuration of the exam room could have changed in the years between 2006 and 2019.

Yeager added that the management of the clinic had changed since 2006 making it impossible or at least highly difficult to ascertain whether the rooms had been changed in the time between.

"Little to none," Yeager answered when asked by Gill how much evidentiary value a room that may or may not have been changed since then where a sexual assault allegedly took place 15 years ago was likely to have in 2019.

Gabriel, after excusing Yeager, sent jurors home for the day with instructions to return at 1 p.m. today.