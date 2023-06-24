D'Angelo election fraud case delayed Judge asks lawyers to "clarify legal issues"

Jun. 24—LOCKPORT — An attorney for Nicholas D'Angelo told a State Supreme Court justice on Friday that he and Niagara County prosecutors had struck a deal on charges stemming from an election fraud investigation.

But 30 minutes later, it appeared they didn't have a deal — yet.

The confusing series of events unfolded during a pre-trial hearing for D'Angelo before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens. Defense attorney Brian Melber told Givens, at the start of the hearing, "We may have a disposition (of the case)."

But then Melber asked for an in-chambers conference with Givens and Assistant Niagara County District Robert Zucco. As D'Angelo waited in the courtroom, the attorneys and the judge met behind closed doors for about half an hour.

When the lawyers returned to the courtroom, they appeared to be waiting for Givens to go back on the bench. Instead, the judge entered the courtroom with her coat on and indicated that she was leaving.

Following a brief discussion, Givens indicated that the hearing would resume on June 30.

Outside the courtroom, Melber left quickly and Zucco would only say, "There's a legal issue the judge would like us to resolve." Zucco declined to say whether the "legal issue" was related to the disposition of the case.

He also would not confirm that there was a "disposition" of D'Angelo's charges.

D'Angelo, 30, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of making a campaign contribution in other than the true name of contributor and two counts of first-degree attempted tampering with public records in connection with a scheme tied to a sex crimes case involving him.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it charged D'Angelo as part of an investigation into "campaign fraud." SIU investigators said "it was determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Gazette that the identity theft victim was the husband of Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who has acted as the special prosecutor in D'Angelo's sex crimes case. The alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the 2021 election of Chief City Court Judge Janelle Faso, who said they discovered what appeared to be a mailed election contribution from Sam Reda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has not commented on the allegation that a family member of a prosecutor in the office was the identity theft victim in the case against D'Angelo.

D'Angelo was charged in November 2020 in a 12-count indictment that accused him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. He pleaded guilty April 25 to a superseding 8-count indictment in that case.

Givens has said that because of D'Angelo's lack of prior criminal complaints, she would sentence him to 6 months in jail and 10 years of sex offender probation as a result of his guilty pleas.