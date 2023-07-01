D'Angelo election fraud case pushed back again as lawyers work to resolve 'legal issue'

Jul. 1—LOCKPORT — Former Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D'Angelo still doesn't have a deal with Niagara County prosecutors to settle charges accusing him of election fraud crimes.

Much like a June 23 hearing in State Supreme Court in Lockport, D'Angelo's defense attorney, Brain Melber, suggested during a Friday proceeding before Justice Debra Givens that a deal had been struck. But after roughly 90 minutes of the lawyers in the case shuttling in and out of Given's chamber, the justice announced they would return Aug. 25 for yet more proceedings.

The lengthier repeat of the June 23 hearing was once again centered on what has been described as a "legal issue" that needs "further clarification." Sources with knowledge of the matter tell the Gazette that the "issue" is centered on how the term "intent to defraud" in the charges should be interpreted.

Melber indicated that if the issue can be resolved by the next hearing date, D'Angelo would be ready to accept a plea offer.

Outside the courtroom, neither Melber nor Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Robert Zucco would comment on the case to reporters.

D'Angelo, 30, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of making a campaign contribution in other than the true name of contributor and two counts of first-degree attempted tampering with public records in connection with a scheme tied to a sex crimes case involving him.

The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it charged D'Angelo as part of an investigation into "campaign fraud." SIU investigators said "it was determined that D'Angelo forged records and used a victim's identity to make a false campaign contribution."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told the Gazette that the identity theft victim was the husband of Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who has acted as the special prosecutor in D'Angelo's sex crimes case. The alleged fraud was uncovered by campaign officials working on the 2021 election of Falls Chief City Court Judge Janelle Faso, who said they discovered what appeared to be a mailed election contribution from Sam Reda.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has not commented on the allegation that a family member of a prosecutor in the office was the identity theft victim in the case against D'Angelo.

D'Angelo was charged in November 2020 in a 12-count indictment that accused him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. He pleaded guilty, in front of Givens, on April 25 to a superseding 8-count indictment in that case.

Givens has said that because of D'Angelo's lack of prior criminal complaints, she would sentence him to 6 months in jail and 10 years of sex offender probation as a result of his guilty pleas. His sentencing is currently scheduled for Thursday afternoon.