D'Angelo returning to court eight months after last appearance in rape and sexual assault case

Jul. 16—BUFFALO — Some eight months after his last court appearance, Falls attorney and political operative Nicholas D'Angelo is scheduled to be back before a judge in his oft-delayed rape and sexual assault case.

A spokesperson for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has confirmed that D'Angelo will appear in Niagara County Court on Aug. 4 for a hearing on a motion filed by his defense attorney. The spokesperson did not provide information on the nature of the motion and a copy of the legal filing could not be immediately obtained.

D'Angelo will appear in Lockport before Buffalo City Court Judge Debra Givens, who be sitting as an Acting Niagara County Court judge. In February, Givens was appointed to replace retired State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who had been handling the case.

The last development in the case came in December when Kloch trimmed one charge from the 12-count indictment facing D'Angelo. Kloch dismissed a charge of unlawful imprisonment, in a decision made public just 10 days before he retired from the bench.

At the same time, Kloch rejected a motion from D'Angelo's defense asking that the remaining counts in the indictment also be dismissed. The former justice also declined to order separate trials for each of the three victims named in the indictment.

D'Angelo, 29, has pleaded not guilty to all the counts in an indictment that accuses him of multiple rapes and sex crimes and patronizing an underage prostitute. The indictment was handed up by a Niagara County grand jury, which heard evidence presented by Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette Reda, who is acting as a special prosecutor in the case.

The case was transferred to the Erie County District Attorney Office after then-Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek recused herself from an investigation triggered by a civil lawsuit filed against D'Angelo. Wojtaszek asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the matter because D'Angelo worked as a "volunteer" on her judicial campaign.

Story continues

The indictment charged D'Angelo with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and the now dismissed count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a woman identified as "Victim 1." Those crimes are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.

D'Angelo also faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as "Victim 2."

And he's charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connections with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as "Victim 3". Prosecutors have described "Victim 3" as a prostitute, who was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D'Angelo, and who had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.

Reda has previously characterized the evidence in the case as "extremely disturbing."

D'Angelo has steadfastly denied the allegations and has said that he intends to "take his case to a jury."

Hearings in the case were delayed multiple times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A trial had been expected sometime in 2022. If D'Angelo were to be convicted on the remaining 11 counts in the indictment he could face a potential prison term of 35 years.