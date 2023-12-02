Danger below: Insurance available for homes built above abandoned mines

Wayne County is unassuming on the surface, with its rolling hills, charming towns, and tranquil landscapes; however, in some areas, underneath this picturesque exterior lies a hidden danger that many residents may not even be aware of – abandoned mines.

These mines, a remnant of Ohio’s rich history, may threaten the safety of some landowners.

Over time, sinkholes may form on the surface and wreak havoc on homes or other structures located above the empty mine. Many of these mine locations in Wayne County are known, and most are concentrated in Chippewa and Sugar Creek Townships. However, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) website, several thousand may exist that are unknown.

According to the ODNR, three types of mines are found in Ohio; each named for the method of entrance into the mine from the surface.

Ohio has a long and storied history of coal mining, with countless mines dotting the landscape. Over the years, the coal industry declined, and many of these mines were hastily abandoned. Often concealed beneath residential areas, these forgotten mines pose significant risks to homes and communities.

Insurance protection available

Recognizing the importance of addressing these risks, Ohio has implemented regulations and guidelines to mitigate the dangers of abandoned mines. One of those measures is the Mine Subsidence Insurance Coverage (MSIC) program.

“This insurance is optional in Wayne County,” said Wayne County Administrator Patrick Herron. “Although it is optional, it would be a good idea for landowners to spend some time researching their property to see if they are situated above an abandoned mine and consider getting coverage.”

Property damage coverage typically provides financial protection if various factors, including mine subsidence, collapse, or other related issues, cause damage to the owners’ property. This coverage can help cover the costs of repairing or replacing damaged structures, foundations, utilities, and other property elements affected by the abandoned mine.

Many of the abandoned mines in Wayne County are in Chippewa Township, and according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, one of the most significant hazards associated with abandoned mines is subsidence, which occurs when subsurface bedrock or unconsolidated materials collapse into voids left by mining, causing the ground surface to lower. When mines are abandoned, roof-support timbers and other mine structures can deteriorate over time, increasing the risk of collapse. Even though deterioration occurs over several decades, mine roof collapse can happen quickly without warning.

Abandoned mines have been located in nearly half of Ohio’s 88 counties. The first commercial extraction of coal was recorded in 1800, but many mines existed prior to mining reporting laws were enacted.

Other types of mines include:

Clay

Limestone

Salt

Shale

Gypsum

Iron ore

Sandstone

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Natural Resources mine locator at https://rebrand.ly/jn7q4lz. A large map of the area’s known mines may be viewed and downloaded from https://rebrand.ly/0caf78.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

