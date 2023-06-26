Danger to the community: 18-year-old accused of attempted murder in Middleborough held without bail

The 18-year-old accused of attempted murder in Middleborough after 3 teens were stabbed is being held without bail.

Jayden Wainwright is being charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed three teenagers, and critically wounded one of them.

At his arraignment on Monday, the judge said Wainwright is a danger to the community.

At 12:05 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call reporting multiple people stabbed in the area of the power lines on Wall Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two 19-year-old men suffering from stab wounds.

One victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital in critical condition. Another victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in New Bedford, police said.

A third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed in the leg and was taken to a Taunton hospital by a private citizen, police said.

The case remains under active investigation. Wainwright is scheduled to be at a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

