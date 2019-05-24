The Danger in Prosecuting Julian Assange for Espionage

To understand why so many media and legal observers are voicing concern about the Julian Assange indictment, it helps to perform the following mental exercise.

If you were to click on this link to the WikiLeaks website, copy and paste the information there, some of which remains classified, and post it on the Internet for others to read, you would have technically violated the very same provisions of the Espionage Act under which Assange is now being prosecuted.

In fact, the Espionage Act is so broad that just encouraging you to do so — which our lawyers would like us to stress that we are not doing here — could be a violation of it.

Of course, it is unlikely anyone would prosecute you, or us, for doing any of that. Prosecutors have other things to do, and everyone has assumed for a long time that if they tried, the Espionage Act — drafted at the height of anti-Bolshevik hysteria in World War I — would be considered so clearly in violation of the First Amendment’s bedrock protection of free speech that it would almost immediately be ruled unconstitutional.

What people find scary about the Assange case is that for a long time, everyone said the same thing about charging someone for receiving or publishing still-classified material. Journalists do that all the time, and, until now, the government has limited itself to going after the government employees who had access to the classified information and who had promised — in writing — that they would not leak that information as part of the process by which they gained clearance to handle that material to begin with.

The Assange indictment reverses those targets. “Assange, who did not possess a security clearance or need to know, was not authorized to receive classified information of the United States,” the indictment reads.

“The underlying theme here is criminalizing the receipt or publication of classified information, which is what reporters do, particularly investigative reporters and national security reporters,” says Gabe Rothman, director of the Technology and Press Freedom Project at Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “That theory is of great concern to journalists and newsgathering.”

The larger concern is getting obscured behind two things in the Assange case.

The first is whether Assange is a good or bad person. When he first came on the scene, he was viewed as something of a free speech radical. But that changed over time. First, WikiLeak source Chelsea Manning’s prosecution showcased circumstantial evidence that Assange may have helped Manning get the documents, rather than simply receiving them after the fact. (Manning says she acted alone, and Assange denies the claim of assistance.) Then Swedish prosecutors began looking into allegations of sexual assault. (Assange, again, denies the claim.) Finally, Assange’s involvement in Russia’s influence efforts in the 2016 election, documented in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, made him less of a sympathetic figure.

TIME's December 13, 2010 cover | Photograph by Kate Peters for TIME. Photo-Illustration by D.W. Pine More

The danger, civil libertarians say, is that declining popularity will facilitate damaging free speech in America. “Assange is extremely unsympathetic and I had little anxiety about the [separate computer hacking] charges against him,” says Susan Hennessy, executive editor of Lawfare and former NSA lawyer, said on Twitter. “But it will be very difficult to craft an Espionage Act case against him that won’t adversely impact true journalists,” Hennessey says.