Danger troopers face on highways highlighted after 2 vehicles, officer struck hours apart.

Indiana’s law requiring motorists to move over for emergency vehicles is being highlighted after two separate crashes over the weekend struck Indiana State troopers, severely injuring one in Indianapolis.

Within a one mile of each other and in the span of nine hours, two state trooper vehicles and one officer were struck by motorists as they parked on the shoulder. In one crash, 22-year-old Trooper Azariah Keith was critically injured after an alleged impaired driver hit him on I-65 near 30th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets.

Keith, a one-year veteran of the police force, was helping a stranded driver change tires amid freezing conditions when he was struck about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The SUV that hit him had traveled across the left lane, struck the median and hit the trooper. Police officials said the impact with the median likely reduced the speed of the vehicle, but the force remained enough for Keith to suffer a broken pelvis, broken left fibula and lacerated knee joint in his leg.

As police reeled from the first crash, just one mile south of where Keith was hit, another driver struck a trooper's vehicle on the highway. The trooper was outside of her car at the time and was not injured, yet the gravity of the situation was not lost on state police, who are imploring drivers to abide by what's known as the state's "move over" statute.

"Indiana law is crystal clear on giving emergency, service and broken down vehicles room on our roadways," Capt. Ron Galaviz of Indiana State Police said. "As always, we implore the public to work with us as safety on our roadways is everyone's responsibility."

State law requires motorists to move over a lane when any emergency vehicle – ambulances, police cars, tow trucks, etc. − is stopped on two or four-lane roads with lights flashing. If drivers cannot change lanes, they must reduce their speed 10 mph under the posted speed limit.

Indiana passed the law in 1999, making it the first state in the country to do so, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Last year, the law expanded to include any disabled vehicle.

Data from Indiana State Police underscore the necessity of the law.

In 2023, trooper vehicles throughout Indiana were hit 11 times by other cars. Two of the crashes resulted in the troopers' deaths. Both men, James Bailey and Aaron Smith, were struck and killed while placing stop sticks on a road to slow down a fleeing vehicle. The drivers in both cases are facing murder charges.

The debate over stopsticks has been ongoing for decades, with some departments no longer using the procedure because of the dangers. A study by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund that examined officer deaths by vehicles found deploying stop sticks, also called tire deflation devices, is among the most common circumstances in which police are killed on the road. Officers are also most commonly struck while investigating a crash or conducting a traffic stop.

More: Two Indiana troopers were killed by fleeing vehicles. Could their deaths prompt change?

The dangers remain, but Indiana State Police data shows the number of collisions involving trooper vehicles significantly decreased last year. In 2022, nearly double the amount of state trooper vehicles were hit throughout Indiana. Of the 20 crashes striking police cars, one trooper was hit outside their vehicle. They survived their injuries.

In Keith's case, State Police said the trooper is healing well but has a long road to recovery.

Officers arrested the suspected driver, 22-year-old Armaandeep Singh. During interviews with police, he said a semi “abruptly” changed lanes in front of him and that’s when he saw a police car. A breath test returned a reading of .161 grams, double the legal limit, according to court records.

Police in a preliminary affidavit said they found five full Corona bottles in Singh’s car during a search, and several other bottlecaps including Heineken, Miller High Life and Stella Artois.

Singh faces charges of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle intoxicated and reckless driving. He is jailed with a bond of $100,000, a higher-than-normal amount as requested by prosecutors who deemed him a flight risk.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana police urge drivers to slow down, move over after trooper struck