'Dangerous' 18-year-old on the run and charged in drug-related murder in Austin

An "extremely dangerous" and wounded 18-year-old man is on the run from law enforcement and newly charged with fatally shooting a man in an Austin, Minn., home as part of a plot to steal drugs at gunpoint, according to charges.

Miguel A. Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D., was charged Tuesday in Mower County District Court with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shootout Saturday that killed David Harris, 45, in his home and also left another person in the residence wounded.

Authorities in South Dakota were close to apprehending Nunez on Monday, when he was spotted running in a neighborhood near his home in Sioux Falls.

"Mr. Nunez is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached," Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon said.

The person who was wounded said Nunez and three others arrived about 1 a.m. at Harris' home in the 100 block of NE. 12th Street to buy marijuana. Nunez drew a gun and said he wanted all of the drugs or "he would shoot everyone in the house," the charges read.

Harris approached with a gun and was shot by Nunez three times in the chest, according to the criminal complaint. Nunez then shot the other person as they struggled. Harris got off one shot that wounded Nunez, possibly in the hand, the charges continued.

In South Dakota, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Capt. Josh Phillips said that anyone with information about Nunez's whereabouts should call his agency at 1-605-367-4300 during business hours or 1-605-367-7000 at other times.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482