‘Dangerous actions’: Teen who stabbed 14-year-old student in Boston school has bail revoked, DA says

A teenage girl was held on revoked bail Thursday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl at a high school in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The 15-year-old suspect was ordered held on $500 bail by a Dorchester Juvenile Court judge for one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).

However, the judge revoked her bail pending a case involving resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The details of that incident were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl inside the halls of Jeremiah Burke High School. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Although her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the DA’s office says the injuries are serious.

“This incident presents tremendous sadness because of its dramatic impact on such young lives, both the victim’s and the defendant’s,” Hayden said. “We see, once again, the terrible consequences of impulsive decisions and dangerous actions.”

The 15-year-old will remain in custody pending her next court date on February 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

