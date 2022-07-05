Dangerous Bacteria Found in UK Pork, Report Warns
(Bloomberg) -- Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in UK pork products are putting human and animal health at risk, according to a new report from World Animal Protection, a nonprofit.
Tests carried out by the group and Fera Science examined 103 meat samples from UK supermarkets and online outlets and found the bacteria enterococci in 25 products, according to a report Tuesday. Of those, 23 were found to have bugs resistant to antibiotics.
Scientists and public health officials are increasingly concerned about the rising threat of superbugs. Infections impervious to existing treatments kill more than 1.2 million people a year and the pipeline of drugs to counter so-called superbugs has also virtually dried up.
The findings from the UK pork products indicate the overuse of medicines on factory farms, according to World Animal Protection. The group said it’s urging the UK to end the growth of factory farming and ban the routine use of antibiotics on healthy animals in line with EU legislation.
Handling and cooking meat properly should kill most bacteria.
