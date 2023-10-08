‘Dangerous’ bear killed after charging boys in woods, Colorado officials say

A “dangerous” bear that twice charged two boys has been killed, Colorado wildlife officials reported.

Officers also tranquilized the bear’s two cubs following the encounter Wednesday, Oct. 4, but one did not recover and died, Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in an Oct. 6 news release.

The mother bear charged at two boys, ages 12 and 13, twice in a “heavily wooded open space” in Colorado Springs at about 5:30 p.m., officials said.

One of the boys suffered minor injuries when he ran into a tree limb while running away. Police and wildlife officers began to search for the 150-pound mother bear and her two 50-pound cubs.

“The bear was aggressive toward the officer, as it had threatened the boys, and the CPW officer euthanized the bear,” the agency said.

A drone located the heat signatures of the two cubs in the heavy brush, and officers scared them up a tree so they could be tranquilized and relocated since they could survive on their own.

One of the cubs did not recover from the tranquilizer and died, officials said. The second was successfully relocated Friday, Oct. 6, in a remote mountain location.

“This was an unfortunate situation where a sow had become dangerously aggressive toward people instead of being scared of humans,” Tim Kroening, wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak area, said in the release. “There was no choice but to put it down after it repeatedly charged people.”

“And the death of the cub was a sad reminder of why CPW is reluctant to tranquilize wildlife,” Kroening said. “There are many risks involved when tranquilizing wildlife.”

Colorado Springs is about 70 miles south of Denver.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

