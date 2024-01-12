Dangerous cold expected next week

Jan. 12—East Mississippi residents are encouraged to make preparations and winterize their homes this weekend ahead of a dangerous cold front moving into the area early next week.

In a weather briefing via social media on Thursday, Michael Hill, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said prolonged low temperatures are expected over much of the area.

"This is really going to be a pretty significant threat of dangerous cold," Hill said.

Temperatures in the Meridian area are expected to stay below 50 degrees from 6 p.m. Sunday until noon on Thursday, according to data from the National Weather Service, with temperatures staying below freezing from Monday night until Wednesday morning.

"Once we go below freezing on Monday, we won't get back above freezing until Wednesday," Hill said.

Residents can use the four P's of preparedness — people, pets, pipes and plants — to make sure they are prepared ahead of next week's cold. Hill said now is the time to check on elderly or vulnerable friends and neighbors, keep pets inside, insulate pipes and protect cold sensitive plants.

This weekend is also a good opportunity for Mississippians to winterize their homes, Hill said. Insulating attics, checking smoke and CO2 detectors and cleaning gutters and chimneys and checking seals around windows and doors are all simple yet effective steps homeowners can take ahead of the cold weather, he said.

Atmos Energy also announced safety tips for residents who use natural gas in their homes. Colder temperatures may cause households to use more natural gas, which can result in a higher monthly bill, the company said, but additional expenses can be minimized with a few simple tips:

—Check vents for dryers and other appliances to make sure they are clear ahead of the cold temperatures, Atmos said. Clogged vents can cause dangerous buildups of carbon monoxide;

—Gas ovens or stovetops should never be used to heat a home;

—Minimize the risk of pipes freezing by leaving faucets dripping and open cabinet doors to allow more air to circulate around the plumbing;

—Save energy and lower costs by setting the thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when no-one is home.

Natural gas meters are not normally impacted by weather, Atmos said in its news release. However ice and snow should be removed with a broom or brush. Do not kick the meter or chip ice off with a hard object.

In the event of a natural gas outage or if a residents smells gas, call the Atmos Energy emergency line at 866-322-8667.

In addition to cold temperatures, parts of the region could see winter precipitation in some form next week as well, Hill said. It is still too early to predict which areas may see precipitation and what form — snow, sleet, ice — the precipitation may take. Forecasters are continuing to monitor the situation, he said, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Mississippi Department of Transportation on Thursday announced it is preparing for potential winter weather with salt spreaders and plow blades installed on trucks, as well as laying stockpiles of salt, sand and asphalt slag.

"MDOT workers are standing by, closely monitoring the weather updates from the National Weather Service and are ready to respond to treat roadways to keep motorists as safe as possible during this winter weather event," said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.

MDOT crews on Saturday are pretreating some roadways in north Mississippi with salt brine to reduce the risk of ice buildup.

To help drivers stay safe when traveling in winter weather MDOT provide a number of safety tips including:

—Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road;

—Slow down. Winter weather conditions can create black ice;

—Allow more space between your car and the vehicles around you;

—Brake early and gently to avoid skidding. Never slam on the brakes;

—Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

For more information about traveling in winter weather visit GoMDOT.com/winter. Residents can also get real-time information about road conditions throughout the state via the MDOT traffic app and on Facebook and X, @MississippiDOT.

