Dangerous cold to ring in 2019 in north-central US, Rockies after snow ends 2018

Another round of snow and treacherous travel is in store for the north-central United States and the Rockies in the final days of 2018 before the coldest air so far this winter plunges in.

In the wake of the snowstorms that ended Christmas week, a new storm will drop into the Northwest with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds this weekend.

Winds can gust between 60 and 80 mph around Great Falls and Cut Bank, Montana, on Saturday. Such winds can cause damage and sporadic power outages. Dangerous crosswinds threaten to overturn high-profile vehicles, including those planning to travel on Interstate 15.

A surge of milder air ahead of the storm this weekend may give many from the Front Range of the Rockies to the Plains a false sense of hope for comfortable conditions to ring in the new year.

However, the passage of the storm will open the door for the coldest air so far this winter to dash those hopes.

Along the leading edge of the impending Arctic blast, snow will sweep southward across the Rocky Mountains Sunday into Monday.



Snow returns Dec 28 More

A fresh 6-12 inches of snow is anticipated for most of the higher terrain. Enough snow to create slippery travel conditions can also fall in Billings, Montana; Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming; Salt Lake City; and Denver.

On New Year's Day, it may be a near repeat of snow for the areas that were hit with this Friday's snowstorm around New Mexico, Albuquerque included.

Wind-blown snow can also streak eastward across the North Central states Sunday into Monday night.

Residents and holiday visitors from Rapid City, South Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota, to Minneapolis, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Marquette, Michigan, will be faced with another period of disruptions to travel and holiday plans.

In the wake of the snow, winter's onslaught will continue across the Rockies and North Central states as the bitter cold takes hold.



RF New Year's Eve Dec 28 More

"Arctic air moving into Montana and the rest of the northern Rockies will bring the coldest air of the winter season thus far, right in time for the end of 2018," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

"Those who are outside Monday night for New Year's Eve in places such as Great Falls or Billings, Montana, will have to brave single-digit temperatures with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures between minus 10 and 20 F," he added.