Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US

Associated Press
·4 min read

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and parched Oregon forests added to the dangers for firefighters on Monday as they battled the largest wildfire in the U.S., one of dozens burning across several Western states.

The destructive Bootleg Fire was considered one of the largest in modern Oregon history and was burning more than 476 square miles (1,210 square kilometers), an area about the size of Los Angeles. The blaze just north of the California border was 25% contained.

Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least Monday with lightning possible in both California and southern Oregon.

“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, said on Twitter.

Thousands of people were already facing evacuation orders, including some 2,000 people residing in the largely rural areas of lakes and wildlife refuges near the fire, which has burned at least 67 homes and 100 outbuildings while threatening many more.

Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Firefighters said in July they were facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall.

Pyrocumulus clouds — literally translated as “fire clouds” — complicated containment efforts for the Dixie Fire in northern California on Sunday, as well as flames that spread to remote areas with steep terrain that are harder for crews to reach, officials said. New evacuation orders were issued in rural communities near the Feather River Canyon.

The Dixie Fire remained 15% contained and covered 29 square miles (74 square kilometers). The fire is northeast of the town of Paradise, California, and survivors of that horrific fire that killed 85 people watched warily as the blaze burned.

A growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders, the closure of the Pacific Crest Trail and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada.

The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, had charred about 28.5 square miles (74 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber as of Sunday night. The blaze was threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line. It has destroyed at least two structures, authorities said.

A notice posted Saturday on the 103-mile (165-kilometer) Death Ride’s website said several communities in the area had been evacuated and ordered all bike riders to clear the area. The fire left thousands of bikers and spectators stranded in the small town and racing to get out.

Kelli Pennington and her family were camping near the town Friday so her husband could participate in his ninth ride when they were told to leave. They had been watching smoke develop over the course of the day, but were caught off guard by the fire’s quick spread.

“It happened so fast,” Pennington said. “We left our tents, hammock and some foods, but we got most of our things, shoved our two kids in the car and left.”

About 800 fire personnel were assigned to battle the flames by Sunday night, “focusing on preserving life and property with point protection of structures and putting in containment lines where possible,” the U.S. Forest Service said.

A fire in the mountains of northeast Oregon grew to more than 18 square miles (48 square kilometers) by Sunday. The Elbow Creek Fire that started Thursday has prompted evacuations in several small, remote communities around the Grande Ronde River about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Walla Walla, Washington. It was 10% contained.

Natural features of the area act like a funnel for wind, feeding the flames and making them unpredictable, officials said.

There were about 70 active large fires and complexes of multiple blazes that have burned nearly 1,659 square miles (4,297 square kilometers) in the U.S., the National Interagency Fire Center said. The U.S. Forest Service said at least 16 major fires were burning in the Pacific Northwest alone.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greene King closes 33 pubs amid 'pingdemic'

    The company warns staff shortages could get worst as more people are forced to self-isolate.

  • Hot, gusty winds fanning flames of massive U.S. wildfires

    The Bootleg Fire in Oregon - the largest wildfire raging in the United States - is pushing to the north and east. It grew in size to nearly 468 square miles (1,212 square kilometers) - an area larger than Hong Kong. "The weather is really against us," said John Flannigan, an operations section chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), in charge of battling the blaze.

  • Huge Oregon wildfire grows as lightning threatens to spark new blazes in West

    The largest wildfire in the U.S. torched more dry forest landscape in Oregon on Sunday, one of dozens of major blazes burning across the West as critically dangerous fire weather loomed in the coming days.

  • At least 70 large wildfires burning in US west as fears mount over conditions

    Bootleg is now the largest US forest fire at 281,208 acres and just 22% contained as ‘excessive heat’ forecast Flames and smoke rise from the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon on 14 July. Photograph: John Hendricks/AP At least 70 large wildfires are burning across the US west and nearby states – engulfing more than 1m acres in flames – as fears mount that shifting conditions can worsen an already dire situation. Significant areas of these states are in the grips of drought conditions that are cons

  • Rapidly growing Tamarack Fire in California prompts evacuations; bike race canceled

    The Tamarack Fire in northern California grew to 6,600 acres Saturday and prompted the evacuation of a mountain town.

  • Scorched, Parched and Now Uninsurable: Climate Change Hits Wine Country

    ST. HELENA, Calif. — Last September, a wildfire tore through one of Dario Sattui’s Napa Valley wineries, destroying millions of dollars in property and equipment, along with 9,000 cases of wine. November brought a second disaster: Sattui realized the precious crop of cabernet grapes that survived the fire had been ruined by the smoke. There would be no 2020 vintage. A freakishly dry winter led to a third calamity: By spring, the reservoir at another of Sattui’s vineyards was all but empty, meani

  • Thunderstorms bring flash flooding to parts of the Desert Southwest

    Scattered thunderstorms rumbled across the Southwest on Sunday, with heavy rain easing drought but leading to flash flooding in some areas.

  • Florida swamped by red tide – but is fertilizer plant spill making it worse?

    Dolphins, manatees and 800 tons of dead fish are piling up on the state’s shorelines in one of the worst algal blooms in years St Petersburg city employees clean up a fish kill from red tide along a waterfront park last week. Photograph: Arielle Bader/AP Piles of dead fish, dolphins, turtles and manatees are rotting on the shorelines of coastal Florida in a soup of reddish brown ocean water after a devastating so-called “red tide” algal bloom struck sea life in the region. The city council in St

  • Drone Footage Captures Massive Landslide Southwest of Cologne

    Heavy rainfall caused a catastrophic landslide in Erftstadt-Blessem, located southwest of Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the worst hit areas in Germany and all of Europe by recent torrential rainfall.Officials have blocked off access to the area, for fear that more homes could be pulled in as earth continues to be washed away.Across Europe, at least 170 people have been killed by flooding — a toll that will likely rise as rescuers reach devastated areas. Officials say the risk has not disappeared and flood defenses are at risk of collapse in several countries.This footage, taken from a drone above Erftstadt-Blessem on July 16, shows a landscape unrecognizable compared to earlier satellite footage. Credit: Sebastian Klemm via Storyful

  • These tasty edible plants need wildfires to thrive. Why do they appear in burn areas?

    “(Wildfire) is a destructive and challenging force, but it can also be a force for good”

  • New Mexico wilderness area grows with large donation

    U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited her home state Saturday to celebrate what marks the largest wilderness land donation in the agency’s history and another addition to the nation's landholdings as the Biden administration aims to conserve nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030. The 15-square-mile (40-square-kilometer) donation from the Trust for Public Land increases the size of the Sabinoso Wilderness Area in northeastern New Mexico by nearly 50%. Haaland, who joined other officials at a remote site in San Miguel County, acknowledged that the area makes up part of the ancestral homelands of the Jicarilla Apache and northern pueblos of New Mexico.

  • Mystery deepens in search for killer of Cachou the brown bear

    Cachou didn’t stand a chance. The hulking six-year-old brown bear was ravenous after waking from hibernation as he wandered across the border from France and down into the thickly wooded Aran Valley in the Spanish Pyrenees in the early spring of 2020. A few days later his 130-kilo frame was found at the bottom of a ravine with a bellyful of antifreeze, leading to the opening of a criminal investigation into the killing of a protected animal that exposed shocking levels of local corruption. The m

  • Evacuations ordered, some highways closed as Alpine County wildfire grows

    Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County near Markleeville, the Alpine County Sheriff's Office said. See more in the video above.

  • Amid flooded roads, collapsed homes and death, Europe reckons with signs of climate change

    “These sorts of events are totally what is expected due to climate projections for the past 30 years," climate expert Dieter Gerten said.

  • California truck rules facing a test — in New Jersey

    New Jersey wants to follow California’s lead, making it the second state to push what truck makers claim are ill-advised, if not impossible plans.

  • UNESCO chides Australia over Great Barrier Reef proposal

    The Chinese host of this year's meeting of the U.N, World Heritage Committee on Sunday defended the body's proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” against Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons. The committee, which is meeting both virtually and in the Chinese city of Fuzhou for the next two weeks, will consider the draft decision on Friday. “Australia, as a member state of the World Heritage Committee, should ... attach importance to the opinions of the advisory bodies and earnestly fulfill the duty of World Heritage protection instead of making groundless accusations against other states,” said Tian Xuejun, the Chinese vice minister of education and the president of this year's session.

  • Stalls selling fresh fish, seafood ordered to close; stallholders to be tested for COVID-19

    Fresh fish and seafood stallholders at markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators have been ordered to close as a "precautionary measure" to curb the spread of COVID-19 among fishmongers.

  • Massive cleanup effort begins after deadly flooding in Germany

    More than 19,000 first responders have mobilized in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia to take on cleanup operations after severe flooding that swept away homes and killed more than a hundred.

  • Video: Waves of downpours to continue into Sunday morning

    There will be a lull in the rain late in the morning, but storms will fire back up again in the afternoon.

  • Forecasting the historic heatwaves battering the U.S.

    Back-to-back heatwaves are continuing to scorch the U.S. as wildfires burn across the West. CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has more on what's to come.