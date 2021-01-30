Dangerous new coronavirus strains may incubate in COVID-19's sickest

Melissa Healy
FULLERTON, CA - DECEMBER 25: Bringing in medication Registered Nurse Joan Pung, weaves her way through IV lines in a covid positive patients room inside the ICU at Providence St. Jude Medical Center Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Fullerton, CA. The IV stands have been placed outside the rooms of the covid patients to help the nurses from constantly going into the rooms for their safety from exposure to the virus. The nurses are careful to maneuver through the lines. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A nurse brings medication to a COVID-19 patient in an hospital intensive care unit. Patients who remain sick for months can become incubators of dangerous new coronavirus strains. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Among the 100 million people around the world who have battled coronavirus infections, scientists are turning to the case of a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient in Boston to understand how the virus is able to outwit humans.

During his 154-day illness — one of the longest on record — the patient's body became a crucible of riotous viral mutation. He offered the world one of the first sightings of a key mutation in the virus’ spike protein that set off alarm bells when it was later found in strains in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

In the U.K. strain, the genetic change known as N501Y is thought to help enhance the virus’ transmissibility by about 50%. In the South Africa strain, it may reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Tests of its effect on the Brazil variant are still in progress.

The Boston patient is now being viewed as an important harbinger of the coronavirus' ability to spin off new and more dangerous versions of itself. Though he died over the summer, the medical file he left behind is helping experts anticipate the emergence of new strains by focusing on the role of a growing population of patients with compromised immune systems who battle the virus for months.

Among the sickest of COVID-19 patients, this population of "long haulers" appears to play a key role in incubating new variants of coronavirus, some of which could change the trajectory of the pandemic.

The mutations that arose from this single patient are “a microcosm of the viral evolution we’re seeing globally,” said Dr. Jonathan Z. Li, an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who treated him. “He showed us what could happen” when a germ with a knack for genetic shape-shifting stumbles upon conditions that reward it for doing so.

Indeed, situations where patients can’t clear a viral infection are “the worst possible scenario for developing mutations,” said Dr. Bruce Walker, an immunologist and founding director of the Ragon Institute in Boston.

As weeks of illness turn into months, a virus copies itself millions of times. Each copy is an opportunity to make random mistakes. As it spins off new mutations, the virus may happen upon ones that help it resist medications, evade the immune system, and come back stronger.

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has been an unpredictable adversary. The chance to witness its transformation in near-real time, and see where and how it mutates in a single host, can guide the design of vaccines and medications that don't lose their effectiveness over time, Walker said.

COVID-19 patients were just beginning to fill the beds of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the spring of 2020, when the Boston patient was first admitted. He had a fever, nausea, and a CT of his lungs that bore the hallmark “ground glass” appearance of the new disease, said Li, who was part of a team that detailed the man’s case in the New England Journal of Medicine.

But COVID-19 was just one of his challenges. For 22 years, he suffered from a rare disorder called antiphospholipid syndrome, which caused his immune system to attack his own organs and spawn dangerous blood clots throughout his body.

To keep his rogue immune system from killing him, the patient required an arsenal of immunosuppressive drugs. But in his fight against the coronavirus, those medicines kept the patient’s punching arm tied behind his back.

The Boston patient tested positive for SARS-CoV2 infections four separate times over 22 weeks. He was admitted to the hospital six times, including stints in intensive care. Doctors treated him with three courses of the antiviral medication remdesivir, and once with Regeneron's experimental cocktail of monoclonal antibodies.

Exterior of Brigham and Women&#39;s Hospital in Boston
A patient who battled COVID-19 for 154 days was admitted to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston four times over the course of his illness. (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

Swabs taken from his nose and throat during his second hospital stay provided the first hint of the virus' startling pace of genetic transformation: Compared with a sample taken during his first hospitalization, 11 letters in the coronavirus’s 30,000-letter sequence had flipped, and nine such nucleotides had dropped out.

His next trip to the hospital landed him in the ICU. Tests revealed that 10 more letters in the virus' genetic code had changed and one more had been deleted in a period of just five weeks. Three weeks later, after he had seemed to recover, he tested positive again and was put on a mechanical ventilator to help him breath. This time, researchers found 11 more letter changes and 24 more deletions in the virus' genome.

Scientists couldn't say whether the Boston patient was failing to kick the virus or whether it was changing so completely that his immune system couldn't recognize it.

One thing was clear: More than half of the alterations occurred in a stretch of genetic code that dictates the structure of the virus’ spike protein, the protuberance that latches onto human cells and initiates an infection. The virus’ “receptor binding domain” — essentially the key that picks the lock on a human cell — accounts for only 2% of the virus’ genetic code. But 38% of the mutations spun off during the Boston patient’s prolonged illness were concentrated in just that spot.

In late December, British scientists speculated that just such a scenario involving an immunocompromised patient somewhere in England may have spawned the mutations that distinguish the U.K. strain.

Walker said he fears there are many more such patients out there, including people with untreated HIV infections. Immunocompromised by HIV, sick with COVID-19, and given drugs that reward SARS-CoV-2 for devising “escape” mutations, such people could become crucibles of viral mutation.

Scientists in South Africa share that anxiety.

“In South Africa, the country with the world’s biggest HIV epidemic, one concern has been the prolonged viral replication and intra-host evolution in the context of HIV infection,” wrote the authors of a preliminary study that alerted the world to the new variant in early December.

COVID-19 patients in South Africa are treated with oxygen
COVID-19 patients are treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. (Jerome Delay/Associated Press)

So far, there's no evidence that patients with HIV are more prone to long-lasting cases of COVID-19. And even if they were, a lengthy chain of immunocompromised patients would likely have been necessary to generate the numerous mutations that distinguish the South Africa strain, its discoverers said.

Scientists are still trying to understand how certain mutations like N501Y have cropped up in so many places at once. Has the mushrooming scale of the pandemic given the virus too many opportunities to alter itself? Or are these mutations arising in a small number of people, like the Boston patient, and then somehow hitching a ride around the world?

Both factors are probably at work, and the longer and hotter the pandemic rages, the more chances the virus will have to devise random mutations.

The Boston patient shows why that can be so dangerous. In his case, the stretches of genetic code that were most prone to change affected structures that COVID-19 vaccines and drugs are designed to recognize. Now there are hints that the changes could undermine the value of those remedies.

Tulio de Oliveira, an infectious disease researcher at South Africa's University of KwaZulu-Natal, sees a pattern in which uncontrolled spread and long-haul infections work in tandem to fuel coronavirus mutations.

Many of the places where new variants have been identified — including South Africa, Britain and California — experienced two waves of outbreaks divided by just a few months. That, De Oliveira suspects, is no mere coincidence.

In the first wave, he said, the proliferation of infections gives the virus ample opportunity to take on genetic changes that may live on in bodies of immunocompromised patients. By the time a second wave begins, novel variants that were incubating in these long-haulers have also begun to circulate. When they encounter vast numbers of new hosts, the result is a fertile environment for strains to establish themselves — if their genetic modifications confer some advantage.

The best way to prevent the emergence of more mutations is to both expand vaccinations and do more to protect people with compromised immune systems, De Oliveira said.

“If we keep the virus around for a long time, we will be giving it more opportunities to outsmart us,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • ‘A wakeup call’: How resilient new coronavirus variants could prolong the pandemic

    Neither South Carolina patient had traveled or been in contact with the other, which is a strong indication that the South African variant is already spreading undetected in America. “We should be treating every case as if it’s a variant during this pandemic right now.” On Thursday, Novavax announced that its new two-shot vaccine was nearly 90 percent effective in preventing infection during its U.K. trial but just 49 percent effective during a smaller study in South Africa, largely due to the dominance of the B.1.351 variant (which now accounts for nine out of 10 cases there).

  • Biden news live: President ‘wants short impeachment trial’, as Trump reaches out to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Mr Biden is reportedly keen to distance himself from proceedings as he sets out early agenda

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

    The organization that licenses lawyers in Georgia has opened an inquiry into conservative attorney Lin Wood, who gained national attention since the general election for persistent, unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The State Bar of Georgia “is proceeding with an inquiry” under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse “to the extent of impairing competency as a lawyer," chief operating officer Sarah Coole confirmed in an email Friday.

  • GOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests

    A new poll released by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday suggests the Republican Party is in a tough spot in Georgia. Democrats — including President Biden, Stacy Abrams, and newly-elected Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — have strong favorability ratings, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump are floundering. But the more telling results may belong to the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who become a Trump target when he dismissed conspiracies theories about widespread voter fraud in the state's presidential election. The refusal to flinch left him in relatively good graces in Georgia, though it turns out his numbers were buoyed in large part by Democrats, 60 percent of whom said they approve of the job he's done. Republicans, meanwhile, backed Raffensperger at around 38 percent, while nearly 45 percent said they disapprove. For context, President Trump received nearly 85 percent support from Republicans, despite his paltry overall numbers. And therein lies the conundrum. The poll suggests a Republican like Raffensperger could mount a challenge in a statewide election in Georgia, but winning a Republican primary to get there looks difficult. And a candidate more in the mold of Trump would have a good shot at winning the primary, but would likely face an uphill battle in the general, seemingly leaving the party in no-man's land for the moment. Cross tabs of the AJC poll, Q3:Do you approve or disapprove of Sec State Brad Raffensperger?Republicans: 38% approval, 45% disapproval.Democrats: 60% approval,, 20% disapproval.A strong general election candidate. But can he win a Republican primary?https://t.co/3sSRer79FG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2021 New Georgia poll via @ajc illustrates why GOP doubling-down in Trump and MJT is a recipe for electoral failure: Trump unfav 57/40Biden fav 52/41Abams fav 51/40Ossoff fav 50/40Warnock local: 54/37https://t.co/xNjelSAH0J — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 30, 2021 The poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicCoronavirus vaccine guide: Everything you need to know so far5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress

    Vietnam approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and cut short an important ruling Communist Party meeting, state media reported on Saturday, as the country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam, a country of some 98 million people that has so far been highly successful in combatting the virus, has recorded 180 new cases since reporting two locally transmitted cases in the northern province of Hai Duong on Thursday. That is a rapid spread given Vietnam has recorded just 1,739 cases and 35 deaths since the disease was first detected a year ago, including 873 locally transmitted infections, thanks to mass testing and a centralised quarantine programme.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • White House says Biden won’t release ‘gracious’ letter from Trump unless they speak to each other

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she has ‘no calls to report on’ between the president and his predecessor

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan

    A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country. The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition. The Taylors' lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone "bail jump" and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture. Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face "similar or worse conditions". But Ms Talwani said that "although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable", that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an "extraditable offense". Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request. MS Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department's decision. Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

    Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

  • Tense calm in northern Lebanese city after violent clashes

    A tense calm prevailed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday after rioters set fire to several government buildings, capping days of violent clashes as anger over growing poverty made worse by the coronavirus lockdown boiled over. Lebanese leaders condemned the violence and demanded an investigation while accusing each other of exploiting the residents' poverty and frustration to score political points. “Who will protect Tripoli, if the army fails to protect it?” said Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said in a statement issued late Thursday.

  • Biden vows to have most ethical admin in response to claims brother used Biden name for business

    Despite warning, Frank Biden published ad for law firm on inauguration day promoting close relationship to Joe Biden