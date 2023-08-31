Dangerous driving investigation for police officer who followed teenagers killed in e-bike crash

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans died when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van - Wales News Service

A police officer is being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after following two teenagers on an e-bike in Cardiff moments before they died in a crash.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV had captured them being followed by a police van.

The incident led to a night of rioting in the Cardiff suburb of Ely involving hundreds of people after rumours began circulating that a police van had been chasing the boys.

South Wales Police initially insisted that the boys had not been followed before the crash but footage later emerged disproving that account.

In a statement on Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that an officer was now facing a criminal investigation.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the police van has now been informed they are being criminally investigated for dangerous driving.

“They had previously been served with a gross misconduct notice, along with the passenger in the police vehicle, notifying them their conduct was under investigation.

“It should be stressed that the serving of notices and the criminal letter do not necessarily mean that disciplinary or criminal proceedings will follow.”

The IOPC said its investigation would consider whether there was any point at which the officers’ decisions and actions constituted a pursuit.

The watchdog said that a decision over potential disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made at the end of the probe.

David Ford, director of the IOPC, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone impacted by the tragic loss of two young lives in Ely.

“I would like to emphasise again that we remain committed to establishing the facts of what happened”.

Speaking at a vigil for the two boys after their deaths, Belinda Sullivan, Kyrees’ mother, told the Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”

CCTV footage showed a marked van following the two boys around the streets of the housing estate before the fatal collision.

The footage shows two young men on an off-road bike with a police van one second behind.

Liz Saville Roberts, a Plaid Cymru MP, said that the police handling of the situation had been “chaotic and irresponsible”.

As part of the criminal investigation into the aftermath of the teenagers’ deaths, 20 people have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Specially trained public order officers with riot shields were deployed to deal with the disorder, including some from neighbouring police forces, as several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and officers were injured.

Scenes being live streamed on Facebook during the violence showed balaclava-clad gangs of people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

South Wales Police said that 17 males and three females, aged between 14 and 36, had been arrested on suspicion of riot.

All have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues, the force said.

