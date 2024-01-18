‘Dangerous driving.’ Sarasota man arrested after speeding 140 mph on Skyway, FHP says

A Sarasota man was arrested for allegedly driving 140 miles per hour on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to arrest records, Omar Lewis, a 23-year-old from Jamaica and living in Sarasota, was driving southbound toward Manatee County on the Skyway Bridge in a black BMW sedan near the north rest area when a Florida Highway Patrol officer pace-clocked the vehicle hitting speeds of 140-150 miles per hour.

The speed limit on the bridge is 65 miles per hour.

The incident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, court records show. Lewis was arrested and held on a $500 bond in the Pinellas County Jail. The bond was paid Thursday, according to court records.

“The vehicle changed lanes and went around other motorists, to include a fuel tanker truck, with no regard for their safety,” the arrest report read.

Lewis was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the court document.

“(Lewis) had two adult passengers in the vehicle and stated he was trying to get them home for work in the morning,” the arrest report said. “Due to the dangerous driving and wanton disregard for the others, (Lewis) was arrested for reckless driving.”