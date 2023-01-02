UPDATE: 'Dangerous escapee' apprehended in West Virginia

Jan. 2—A "dangerous escapee" wanted in an officer-involved shooting in Ohio was apprehended late Sunday in West Virginia, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday.

Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was taken into custody shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Chapmanville, W.Va., after he escaped Thursday from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital in Columbus, according to a release from the patrol.

"Davidson should be considered dangerous. If spotted, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately," the patrol said in a public appeal released Friday to help find him.

Davidson was being held on numerous felony charges in connection to a Nov. 10 shooting in Morrow County that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.