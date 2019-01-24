"A dangerous game of chicken": Experts question decision to leave US diplomats in Venezuela

WASHINGTON – American diplomatic personnel stationed in Venezuela have suddenly been thrust into the middle of an escalating geopolitical feud between the Trump administration and embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro demanded Wednesday that all U.S. embassy staff leave Venezuela, after President Donald Trump said Maduro’s claim to power was illegitimate and recognized Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, as the country’s interim president.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quickly rejected Maduro’s mandate, saying Maduro had no authority to expel the American diplomats and insisting they would remain in Venezuela at the invitation of Guaido.

The situation has sparked concern in Congress, where the top Democrat and Republican lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee raised concerns about Pompeo’s decision and suggested the Trump administration might be using U.S. diplomats to make a political point.

“Even with the Administration’s recognition of Juan Guaidó as President, Maduro maintains control over Venezuela’s security forces and could use those forces to harm or intimidate American diplomats,” Reps. Eliot L. Engel, the Democratic chairman of committee, and Michael T. McCaul, the panel’s top Republican, wrote in a letter to Pompeo on Thursday.

“Given this potential situation, we want to ensure the safety of our diplomats and not allow it to be compromised in order to reiterate the political point that the United States no longer recognizes Maduro’s legal authority,” the two lawmakers wrote.

Engel, D-N.Y., and McCaul, R-Texas, also asked Pompeo for “immediate briefings and written materials on all efforts to keep U.S. government employees and their families in Caracas safe and contingency plans for these individuals to exit the country if needed.”

Former diplomats and security experts also questioned Pompeo’s decision – saying it is risky and potentially irresponsible. They note that Venezuela faces massive political upheaval at the moment, as anti-Maduro protesters face off against the Maduro-controlled security forces. At least a dozen protesters have been killed in the recent violence, according to the Associated Press.

“This puts Americans’ lives in danger. Full stop,” tweeted Laura Rosenberger, a former State Department and National Security Council official and foreign policy adviser for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. “And here I thought Republicans cared about the security of our diplomats?”

Rosenberger’s remark was a not-so-subtle reference to the House GOP’s two-plus-year investigation of the 2012 terrorist attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, which left four Americans dead – including Ambassador Christopher Stevens. Republicans blasted then-Secretary of State Clinton’s handling of the attack.

One of Clinton’s most aggressive questioners was Pompeo, then a GOP congressman representing Kansas.

“I am surprised somewhat that Secretary Pompeo, given his particular role in the Benghazi investigation, is sort of taking this amount of risk with the personnel (in Venezuela),” said Kelly Magsamen, a former National Security Council and Department of Defense official in the Obama administration.

“These are all tough calls,” Magsamen said of whether to leave or evacuate U.S. personnel from potentially dangerous posts in foreign countries.

“If you choose to keep your personnel in a country where there’s potentially significant violence, you really need to depend on the host government to defend the embassy from any potential protests or whatnot,” said Magsamen, now vice president for national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal Washington think tank. “Given that the Maduro government still appears to maintain control of the police and the army, there are reasonable questions about whether or not they would protect American personnel in the event of violence.”