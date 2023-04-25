‘Dangerous game’ played by high school students prompts warning from Kingston Police

As the old saying goes, play dangerous games, win dangerous prizes. Such was the case for one Silver Lake High School student on Monday afternoon.

Kingston Police say they received a report of a person walking through a parking lot on Lake Street near the high school with a gun.

Because this was around the time of school dismissal, police say they issued a high-priority, multiple-cruiser response. Arriving officers found the juvenile student with a water gun that resembled a real Glock firearm.

The students were apparently playing a game called “senior assassin”, where they squirt each other with water guns to eliminate opposing players from the game, according to authorities. Thankfully, the responding officers were quickly able to tell the “gun” that was reported was a water gun and it was not a real threat.

“Countless tragedies have occurred where someone with a realistic looking (but fake) weapon presents it and a police officer or citizen shoots them in defense,” Kingston Police wrote in a social media post. “We beg you, students and parents, please advise your loved ones against playing this game with realistic looking weapons.”

The picture above shows the water gun used in Monday’s incident on the left and a real Glock firearm on the right.

DANGEROUS GAME Earlier this afternoon KPD received a 911 call from a person that was alarmed by someone walking through... Posted by Kingston Massachusetts Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023

