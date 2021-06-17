Dangerous heat expected in Kansas City as temperatures soar to record level

Dangerous weather conditions are expected Thursday in the Kansas City area as extreme temperatures — possibly record breaking — and high humidity will make it feel as hot as 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday for the Kansas City as well as parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. During that time, heat index values are expected to rise up to 105 degrees.

Heat index values represent what the temperature feels like in shady, light wind conditions. Those in the sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees, according to the weather service.

Although morning showers and thunderstorms could impact how hot it gets this afternoon in the metro area, the weather service said that temperatures likely will rise into the upper 90s to near triple digits Thursday afternoon. Moreover, the morning storms increased humidity levels across the region.

The record high for this date is 100 degrees, set in 1918. The normal high is 85 degrees.

Kansas City’s air quality forcasted to be “Yellow” or moderate, which means there’s an elevated ground-level ozone concentration and people sensitive to pollution, including those with respiratory ailments or allergies, should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

This week has been a rather hot one in the metro as temperatures have been in the 90s since Sunday.

The metro didn’t get much of a break from the heat as overnight temperatures fell to 76 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, around 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Temperatures had already climbed to around 80 degrees by Kansas City’s rush hour. Dew points, which directly affect how “comfortable” it feels outside, had climbed to 68 degrees at KCI.

Generally, most people find dew points less than 60 degrees comfortable. When it rises above 65 degrees, people will begin feeling that the air is “sticky.” When it climbs into the 70s, the humidity becomes a nuisance to more and more people.

Story continues

Because of dangerous heat, the weather service was urging people to make a plan to keep cool and prevent heat related illnesses. Extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer.

While fans are common way to find comfort, they can speed up the onset of heat-related illnesses when the heat index exceeds 99 degrees, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Instead, people should take a cool shower or bath, drink cool nonalcoholic beverages or go to an air-conditioned place, like a shopping mall, public library or community center.

The weather service urged people to never leave children, pets or others alone in vehicles. Temperatures inside cars can reach over 140 degrees which could be fatal.

“Have kids in the back seat of your car?” the weather service asked. “Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.”

Never leave your pets in a parked vehicle. Cracking the car’s window doesn’t help.

For those working outside or participating in outdoor activities in this heat, the weather service advises to take frequent breaks, rest in the shade or cooler environment and drink plenty of water.

Dangerous heat is expected to continue Friday as afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values are expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees.

“The most oppressive conditions will be found along and south of the Interstate 70 corridor, where heat indices could potentially exceed 105 degrees for an hour or two,” the weather service said.

Storms and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Friday evening, bringing the chance of strong to severe weather. The main threats from the storms will be strong wind gusts and hail the size of quarters.

A hot weekend is expected in the Kansas City area as temperatures will likely climb into the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front is expected to pass through the region Sunday evening, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Cooler and drier conditions will likely follow the front with highs on Tuesday expected to reach only the mid- to upper 70s with dew points in the 40s, according to the weather service.