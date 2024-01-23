Dangerous ice accumulations coming for Tuesday morning commute
CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
Embiid made history Monday night.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
Brian Callahan spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, and helped lead the team on a Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow.
Real estate stocks have lagged the broader market so far in 2024, but analysts see upside when the Fed's rate cut path becomes clearer later this year.
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Politicians are desperately trying to figure out how to appease working-class voters. Let us know if they're getting it right by taking our survey.
Chapman is joining the Pirates, according to multiple reports.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Morgan replaces the fired Scott Fitterer after previously working as his assistant.
CEO Jim Farley says Ford is done making "vanilla" cars. “We want racing more and more to inform our production vehicles ... Like we actually want to sell street race cars, lots of them."
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
This comforting faux-fur throw can be yours for the rest of the cold, cold winter — and many winters to come.
There's even a holder specifically made for your (very large) leggings collection.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in this Grand Slam tournament.
Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 on Sunday when he won the American Express.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
While the stock market has been in rally mode, questions about the Fed's interest rate path have caused a popular late 2023 trade to lag.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.