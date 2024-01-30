‘It’s a dangerous intersection’: Community reacts to PennDOT funding for traffic safety improvements

Community members are reacting to the millions of dollars going towards traffic safety improvements in western Pennsylvania.

PennDOT is distributing $13 million across the state for 39 different safety projects as part of the Automated Red Light Enforcement program. Several of those projects are in the western Pennsylvania area, including four in Allegheny County.

Just over $1 million is going to Bethel Park to improve congestion and safety at the Hamilton Road and Baptist Road intersection — where Hamilton Presbyterian Church is located.

“It’s a dangerous intersection, there’s a lot of times when people aren’t paying attention and turns are tough,” said pastor Lance Chapman.

Edgewood Borough is getting $292,000 for traffic signal improvements on the Braddock Avenue corridor that includes flashing yellow arrows.

In Oakland, close to $454,000 will go towards a complete replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of the Boulevard of the Allies and Ward Street, right where Bellisario’s Automotive is located.

“There’s always been traffic since I’ve been here. I don’t know what’s going to change with a different traffic light. That’s my confusion with that,” said Jim Cassidy, a Bellisario’s employee.

In Pittsburgh, just over $545,000 will go to a total replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Brownsville Road, Becks Run Road and Biscayne Drive.

PennDOT says grant funding comes from fines from red light violations at 34 intersections in Philadelphia. Chapman felt like this was a good way for the department to use the funds.

“Having not received one of those. I think that’s a great idea. If I received one or two, those in the mail may not be so happy about that. I think it’s good to have money that comes for one thing is being used in a way that makes a significant difference,”

