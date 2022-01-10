'Dangerous joyride' with mattress: Man pleads guilty after 2 severely hurt in York County

On the morning of May 2, 2021, Elijah Winbourne was at a friend’s bonfire party in York County when he agreed to pull a few people on a mattress that they’d attached with a chain to the back of his father’s 1997 Chevrolet Silverado.

Winbourne, his attorney said, was not drinking. He had to be talked into taking them on the “dangerous joyride.”

When Winbourne was negotiating a sharp turn on Wolfgang School Road in Manheim Township, the mattress swung around and hit a street sign.

First-responders medevaced two people to York Hospital, including a woman who suffered a brain bleed, four broken ribs and a punctured lung, Northern York County Regional police reported.

In this file photo from May 2, 2021, a medical helicopter takes off from a landing zone after two people were hurt in a crash on Wolfgang School Road in Manheim Township. Elijah Winbourne, 20, of Hanover, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of recklessly endangering another person for a sentence of two years' probation.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Robert Schefter, Winbourne’s attorney, on Monday in the York County Judicial Center. “That’s why Mr. Winbourne is pleading guilty to be held accountable for his reckless behavior.”

Winbourne, 20, of Hanover, later pleaded guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person for a sentence of two years’ probation. He must perform 25 hours of community service and pay more than $1,800 in restitution.

Schefter said his client did not intend to hurt anyone, describing what happened as a “very tragic mistake.”

Winbourne acknowledged that his attorney’s description of events was correct. He responded to the judge’s questions by answering, “Yes, sir.”

Prosecutors dropped the remaining charges in the case, which included two counts of accidents involving death or serious personal injury.

Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder initially questioned prosecutors about the plea agreement but accepted the deal. Winbourne can get off probation after one year if he pays off all his court costs, completes the community service and stays out of trouble.

The sentencing guidelines for the crime called for a punishment that started at anywhere from probation to one month in York County Prison, Deputy Prosecutor Johnny Holland said.

In an interview, Schefter said his client was not the person who hooked up the mattress to the pickup.

Winbourne, he said, was driving at a low speed.

“He feels horribly — him and his family — about the victims and their injuries. And I think that showed,” Schefter said. “He did want to take accountability for his part in it.”

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Hanover man pleads guilty in serious crash involving pickup, mattress