‘Dangerous materials’ dropped off at Walpole Fire Department prompts controlled detonation by police

Residents in Walpole may have heard a loud boom Monday night after police performed a “controlled disposal” of a box containing explosives.

Walpole Police say a box full of apparent fireworks consistent in size to an M80 was turned in to the fire department.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene to examine the “dangerous materials” and assist in their disposal, according to officials.

Shortly before 8 p.m., law enforcement officers disposed of the items in two separate controlled detonations.

Video from a Ring camera in town captured the moment one of the detonations went off, with the echo from the blast reverberating through nearby neighborhoods.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

