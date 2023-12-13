Dangerous overcrowding prompts closure of sledding spot on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

A slope along the Blue Ridge Parkway is being closed to tourists due to the circus-like atmosphere that prevails when snow is on the ground, according to the National Park Service.

Sled Hill, as the spot is known, has become so popular for sledding and snowboarding that crowds have surpassed the park’s ability to maintain safety, officials said in a Dec. 13 news release.

“Sled Hill ... is closed effective immediately to all winter activities including sledding, tubing, skiing, and snowboarding,” parkway officials said.

“In addition to the hill closure, parking is prohibited along the nearby parkway.”

Fencing and no trespassing signs will be installed in coming days, the park said, and “anyone found not in compliance with the closure order may be cited.”

The hill is just under 2 miles northwest of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, where the parkway intersects Shulls Mill Road (milepost 294.5), officials said.

“The growing popularity of winter recreation activities in this area unfortunately can no longer be accommodated. The area was not designed for snow play or a high level of pedestrian use, and these activities, combined with roadside parking, have created a dangerous situation for park visitors,” Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout said in the release.

“Staff have witnessed multiple near misses of adults and children with passing vehicles due to unsafe conditions, high volumes of traffic, and poor sight lines. While we know that this will be disappointing to many of our winter visitors, we must take this action in the interest of visitor safety.”

The parkway covers 469 miles of Appalachian Highlands in western Virginia and North Carolina.

